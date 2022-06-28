allow-at-least-two-lane-roads-in-hill-states,-gadkari-urges-green-ministry

NEW DELHI: Union road

transport

and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday urged the environment ministry to give approvals for construction of at least two-lane roads in the hilly areas, citing how a narrow stretch in Uttarakhand saw a fatal crash that claimed 22 lives earlier this month.

Speaking at the National Highways Excellence Awards function organised by his ministry, Gadkari asked

NHAI

and other wings of the ministry to create a ‘Tree Bank’ for getting faster environmental clearance for

highway

projects. A ‘Tree Bank’ is an area where trees of minimum colour girth and minimum height would be readily available to supply and transport for taking up plantation quickly.

The minister said when the road owning agencies apply for approvals and clearances they can use this tree bank to get the go ahead quickly. Reiterating his commitment to infrastructure development while giving due importance to protection of the environment and ecology, he stressed on the need for plantation along the roadsides and said that the NHAI would open its tree bank to ensure greenery along the highway.

Gadkari also flagged how policies are made with too many provisions and conditions that often lead to delay in decision making.

“The framework for the policies start with files prepared by the officers at the lowest level and they refer to several conditions and clauses. Many times the details are such that works get stuck,” he added.

The minister said a large number of fatalities on the highways are due to poor planning, engineering and detailed project reports. “Several lives are lost because of small things. We need to have a more cautious approach while designing roads to completely eliminate black spots. There is absolutely no reason for black spots to be there on new roads that we are building,” he said.

