Home Business Allianz Shares Sink on DOJ Investigation Into Structured Alpha Funds – The Wall Street Journal
Business

Allianz Shares Sink on DOJ Investigation Into Structured Alpha Funds – The Wall Street Journal

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
allianz-shares-sink-on-doj-investigation-into-structured-alpha-funds-–-the-wall-street-journal

Allianz SE shares sank after the German financial giant said the Justice Department is investigating its hedge funds that caused investors significant losses during the pandemic-related market downturn early last year.

Allianz on Sunday said its future earnings could be materially hit by the current investigations, which include the DOJ’s inquiry as well as a probe launched by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last year. The insurer said it couldn’t estimate the size of any potential fines and therefore hasn’t set aside provisions.

Shares in Allianz were down more than 7% early Monday. If sustained, it would be the company’s biggest one-day share price loss since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, according to FactSet.

Allianz said it is cooperating with the DOJ and the SEC and has launched its own review.

The company’s Allianz Global Investors unit shut two of its Structured Alpha funds last March after they took heavy losses on stock-options trades. The funds, which managed nearly $2.3 billion, had been net buyers of puts, or options giving the holder the right to sell an asset at a predetermined price in the future.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BOLT: We Try Carnival Mardi Gras’ Roller Coaster...

Market Recap: Monday, August 2: Stocks fade in...

[Watch] Nigeria Takes Delivery Of Over 4M Doses...

From Theory to Real-World Practice: Clinical Integration of...

Access Bank to give 1,000 women free breast,...

Heineken N.V. (HEINY) CEO Dolf van den Brink...

Fed Governor Waller sees reduction in bond purchases...

Planted raises another $21M to expand its growing...

Don’t Panic: Infrastructure Bill Would Simplify Bitcoin Taxes...

Nigerian stock market opens August trading with N30bn...

Leave a Reply