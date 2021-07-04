allen-west-announces-run-for-texas-governor

Former Texas GOP Chairman Allen West announced his run for governor on Sunday during a July Fourth appearance at Sojourn Church in Carrollton, Texas.

Why it matters: West’s primary bid poses a challenge to incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, who West has routinely criticized since he became the state’s Republican Party chairman last year.

The former congressman, who spoke in June at a QAnon-affiliated convention, resigned his chairmanship last month in anticipation of his gubernatorial bid, per the Texas Tribune.

What they’re saying: “I’ve not been in elected political office for about a decade, but I can no longer sit on the sidelines and see what has happened in these United States of America and … the place that I call home,” West said in the video played at the church.

