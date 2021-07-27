With so much recent focus on quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams, it was easy to forget that receiver Allen Lazard wasn’t under contract with the Packers.

Until today, he wasn’t.

Per a league source, Lazard signed earlier today his one-year exclusive-rights free agency tender with the team.

Appearing in 10 games last year, Lazard caught 33 passes for 451 yards and three touchdowns.

Lazard entered the NFL in 2018, undrafted out of Iowa State. He spent much of that year on the Jacksonville practice squad. The Packers signed him in December 2018. He has spent the past two seasons on the Green Bay roster.

As an exclusive-rights free agent, Lazard wasn’t a free agent. His choices were to re-sign with the Packers or sign with no one and not play.

Allen Lazard signs exclusive-rights free agency tender with Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk