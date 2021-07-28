Allen Lazard reportedly signs tender with Packers; Green Bay also announces release of Blake Bortles – CBS Sports

Everything seems to be coming up Packers these days. Lost in the shuffle of the drama between the Green Bay front office and Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams was the fact that wide receiver Allen Lazard had yet to sign his tender with the team, meaning he wasn’t under contract. That has since changed. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the pass catcher has signed his exclusive rights tender ensuring that he will be on Green Bay’s roster for the 2021 season.

Lazard has grown to be a trusted weapon for Rodgers, who has since mended the fence with the Packers following an offseason-long feud between the two sides. Rodgers recently agreed to a new contract that allows him to possibly leave the franchise next offseason but gets him in the building to play what likely is one final season in Green Bay. Further hammering home that the Packers are now confident in Rodgers playing this season is the team releasing quarterbacks Blake Bortles and Jake Dolegala on Tuesday.

Now that the quarterback situation is resolved, it’s no surprise to see not only Lazard sign his tender, but Adams also appears to have changed course after previously breaking off contract talks. That said, Lazard’s options were not as wide open as Adams’ due to his exclusive-rights status. His only other option outside of re-signing with the Packers was to sign nowhere and sit out the year.

Lazard has been with the Packers for the previous two seasons. He originally signed on with the club in December 2018 after going undrafted and residing on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad. For the past two years, he’s grown to be a solid weapon for Rodgers, totaling 33 receptions for 451 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games played in 2020.

Not only will Rodgers have Adams and Lazard in the fold for 2021, but he also may have old friend Randall Cobb, who the Packers are currently trying to acquire in a trade with the Texans.