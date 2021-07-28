allegri-reveals-why-he-snubbed-real-madrid-for-juventus

Max Allegri has admitted he turned down the chance to coach Real Madrid so he could return to Juventus for a second spell.

According to him, he is looking forward to helping the Turin giants return to Serie A’s summit.

Allegri was unveiled as Juve manager for the second time on Tuesday.

He returns two years after he left, with Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo both having failed to replace him adequately in the Allianz Stadium dugout.

Madrid were keen to bring Allegri in when Zinedine Zidane stepped down at the end of last season. However, he rejected the chance to move to Spain.

Allegri told his press conference: “I must thank Real Madrid president for the opportunity he gave me.

“I picked Juventus because of my love for this club and because I believe in this young team. It’s going to be amusing to coach these players, but we must win as well. It’s the most important thing.

“I feel thrilled. I’ve had all young players so far, good players who did well on Saturday in the first friendly match of the summer. The first-team players are coming back, they will all be available from Tuesday. Now it’s not time to talk about the past, we need to focus on the future.”