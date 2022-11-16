Allegri highlights in-form Kean´s ´different mental approach´ after Lazio brace

Massimiliano Allegri believes “a different mental approach” has been crucial for Moise Kean following his impressive recent form.

The Italy international scored his first Serie A brace since March 2src19 as Juventus leapfrogged Lazio into third place following a 3-src victory at the Allianz Stadium.

Kean has now netted four goals in as many league appearances, as many as in his previous 38 matches in the Italian top flight.

“He is far more balanced mentally, as when you are young, and he is so exuberant, it all gets a bit much,” Allegri told DAZN.

“He is working hard, he weighs five or six kilograms less than last season, and you can see he has a different mental approach.”