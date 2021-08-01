Alleged Xbox Stream Box prototype images and features leaked online – gizmochina

The new Xbox Series S and Series X gaming consoles are the best-selling Xbox consoles even amidst the supply issues. However, Xbox is also trying to bring its Xbox Game Pass service to more screens, one of which is TVs.

Xbox said last month that it is working with TV manufacturers to bring the Xbox experience to internet-connected TVs with no extra hardware except for a controller. This app will allow users to access its game streaming service called xCloud on their TVs.

For non-internet-connected TVs, there will be another option – an Xbox streaming device. This device will plug into a TV or external monitor and allow the users to access xCloud. Now, alleged images along with details of a prototype called the Xbox Stream Box have appeared on the internet. We advise that the details below be taken with a pinch of salt.

👀 The Xbox Stream box is coming! pic.twitter.com/t3NY0QnCcu — Post Up (@PostUp_bbb) July 31, 2021

The image was posted on Twitter by a user that goes by @PostUp_bbb, however, we do not think he is the original source. We will update the post once we get the original source.

The device is a cuboid with sharp corners and a white finish. There is an Xbox logo on top but at the top left corner. The front has a USB-A port and a power button while the rear is home to an ethernet port, a USB-C port, most likely for power, and an HDMI port.

A third image that lists some of the features of the device says that the prototype is from early this year and the design has been modified. It also reveals that it is supposed to launch by the end of this year but that may be unlikely due to global supply (chip) shortages. Regardless, we won’t rule out the possibility of the device still launching this year.

Coming to the features, the streaming box is said to be a little thicker and wider than a deck of playing cards which measures 64mm x 89mm. The Mi TV Stick is 92.4mm long, so we expect the Xbox streaming box to be around the same in length.

When plugged into the TV, users will be able to stream from their game console or from xCloud. They will also be able to connect not only an Xbox controller to the device but a wireless keyboard and mouse too. The Xbox stream box has built-in Wi-Fi or you can plug a cable into the ethernet port on the back. Other features mentioned are support for Party Chat and streaming apps such as HBO and Disney+.

The streaming device is not only useful for those without an internet-connected TV. It will also come in handy for anyone who wants to be able to play on whatever screen is available. For example, you can just plug it into the TV at a hotel or wherever you may be staying during a trip or when on holiday. The only other device you need to bring along is your controller.

RELATED:

Sony has sold over 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles

Netflix is starting with mobile games, and it is a smart move

Older Xbox consoles will be able to play next-gen games via xCloud

ALWAYS BE THE FIRST TO KNOW – FOLLOW US!