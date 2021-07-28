Alleged Sexual Assault: Victim Testifies Behind Closed Doors Against Baba Ijesha – Channels Television

A file photo of an accused child molester, Baba Ijesha.

The 14-year-old girl who was alleged to have been sexually assaulted by Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesa has testified at the Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja.

The alleged victim (name withheld), gave her testimony behind closed doors because of the law protecting minors from undue public exposure.

Before she was brought before the court the judge had ordered journalists and other members of the public who were not involved in the case to go out of the courtroom.

Before her testimony, the lead defence counsel, Snr Advocate of Nigeria, Babatunde Ogala cross-examined comedian, Princes Ademola Adekanye who testified as to the first prosecution witness yesterday.

Under cross-examination, Princess told the court that contrary to public perception that the allegation against Baba Ijesha is a set-up, she said she baited him with a “script conference” because she had a plan to confront him.

She also denied that she set up her child to be molested by her colleague.

According to her, she had to change the victim’s school more than three times when she discovered that the minor was not paying attention to her studies after the alleged rape incident.

When asked if she sought professional help for the child, Princess said she sought spiritual help instead.

Princess also testified that the victim was again molested in her house by a neighbour.

At this point, the defence counsel confronted Princess with a report she had made at the police station accusing one of her neighbours Damola Adekola of sexually harassing her daughter.

The defence team also confronted Princess with an allegation she had made against her gateman accusing him of exposing himself indecently to her daughter.

The cross-examination revealed that even though the incident with the neighbour happened in Dec 2020, Princess did not formally report the matter to the police until April 20, 2021.

The trial judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo has adjourned the matter to August 11 for the continuation of the trial.

The actor was arraigned before the court by the Lagos State government on a six-count charge of indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a Child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.