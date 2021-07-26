alleged-sexual-assault:-court-admits-video-evidence-against-baba-ijesha

A file photo of accused child molester, Baba Ijesha.

The Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja on Monday admitted two videotapes as evidence against Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James Omiyinka, popularly known as ‘Baba Ijesha’.

The evidence, which was tendered by the prosecution through comedian, Adekola Adekanye, also known as Princess, allegedly contained clips of the defendant molesting the victim.

Before the video was played in open court, journalists, lawyers and others not involved in the case were sent out because of the need to protect issues involving the minor.

On June 24, Baba Ijesha was arraigned before the court by the Lagos State Government on a six-count charge of attempted sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor and indecent treatment of a child.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, the prosecution lead by the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Olayinka Adeyemi, presented its first witness, Princess, who narrated how the defendant allegedly committed the offences.

The witness told the court that she met Baba Ijesha in 2008 at an event and the two of them decided to start making comedy skits together.

She also testified that the defendant wooed her in the process of their work relationship but she rejected his proposal.

Princess said she got closer to the actor afterward, especially after her marriage crashed around 2013.

The witness further testified that she invested in Baba Ijesha’s education and that the actor visited her at home afterward.

Princess claimed the actor had visited her at her residence on the day he was caught allegedly sexually assaulting her foster daughter.

During the proceedings, the DPP also informed the court that her office would prosecute a Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, for contempt of court over his airing of a movie about the facts of a case under judicial consideration.

Adeyemi claimed Fabiyi produced a movie titled “Oko Iyabo,” based on the court proceedings of June 24, 2021.

She said that despite warnings during the proceedings of June 24 that the matter was sub judice and, therefore, prohibited from public discussion elsewhere, Fabiyi went ahead and made a movie about the facts of the case.

Responding to the allegations, defence counsel, Dada Awosika (SAN), said that though he was aware of the movie, it was filmed before the criminal case began in court.

After listening to the lawyers, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo expressed displeasure about the development and ordered for an investigation.

She directed the authorities to investigate the allegations against Fabiyi to enable legal actions to be taken against him if he is found culpable.

Baba Ijesha is yet to put in his defence but the case has been adjourned till tomorrow for the cross-examination of the witness by the lead defense counsel, Babatunde Ogala (SAN).