The special offences court unit of the Lagos State High Court has admitted a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage submitted by Damilola Adekoya, also known as Comedian Princess as evidence against Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka caught in the web of molestation.

Baba Ijesha, as he is popularly called, was arrested by the police in April for sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl, as seen in the said video.







He is currently being tried on six counts which include sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault.

On Monday, the prosecution team led by the state director of public prosecution, Olayinka Adeyemi, presented three witnesses, including Princess, against the actor as the trial began.

Princess played the primary evidence against the embattled actor.

The court sent reporters out before playing the video clip which was said to have captured Baba Ijesha allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl in the care of Princess.

Princess told the judge how she met Baba Ijesha and how the actor allegedly sexually assaulted the minor.

According to Princess, she met Baba Ijesha in 2008 at an event and the two decided to start making comedy skits together.

The comedienne also claimed Ijesha wooed her in the process of their work relationship but she rejected his proposal.

Princess said she got close to the actor afterwards, especially after her marriage crashed around 2013.

The comedienne claimed she invested in Baba Ijesha’s education and the actor visited her at home thereafter.

She claimed the actor had visited her at her residence on the day he was caught allegedly sexually assaulting her foster daughter.



Adeyemi further tendered a CD copy of the CCTV footage before the court as evidence in the case after Princess gave an account of what transpired.

But Babatunde Ogala, counsel for Baba Ijesha, opposed the gesture, arguing that the CCTV footage was not primary evidence.

He said, “Primary evidence is not secondary evidence. The maker of the CCTV footage is the primary evidence. The CD is secondary evidence which is not admissible.”



But in her ruling, the judge, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, held that the footage can be admitted in the case, adding that the witness and prosecution had laid enough foundation for its admission.

“She (Princess) has laid enough foundation, so it’s admissible. The witness has given enough information on it so I’ll allow it,” the judge ruled.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned till Tuesday, July 27, 2021.