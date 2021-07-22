alleged-futminna-graduating-student-inscribes-“cheated-in-every-exam”-on-sign-out-t-shirt

An alleged graduating student of the Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA) has caused a stir on social media over the inscription on his sign-out T-shirt.

One would have expected that graduating students would be more conservative with the inscriptions on their sign out T-shirts following the controversies that trailed viral UNIBEN graduating student who wrote “aggressive malpractice brought me this far” on her sign out, T-shirt.

The controversial inscription on her shirt landed her in trouble as the institution set up a panel to probe her for alleged examination malpractice.

Well, while the lady identified as Peace awaits the final decision of the institution another graduating student has followed in her step and bragged about cheating in every exam as he celebrates his sign out from the institution.

“Cheated in every exam”, the inscription on his shirt reads.