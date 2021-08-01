Alleged Extortion: Health workers in Osun to face sanctions – Olamiju, SA Public Health

Healthcare workers found to be extorting money from patients who patronize the different Primary Healthcare Centers across the state will henceforth be sanctioned and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Following allegations made against the healthcare workers, particularly Ayedaade local government area of the State, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Dr Olasiji Olamiju said the Adegboyega Oyetola-led administration is still committed to the provision of free and qualitative healthcare to residents of the state especially at the primary level.

Speaking while responding to questions on a popular Yorùbá television programme tagged: ‘Osun d’òṣùpá’ which was monitored in Osogbo, the Special Adviser frowned at the action which he described as sabotage the efforts of the Oyetola administration to free medical services.

Olamiju said his office in collaboration with Osun Primary Healthcare Development Agency would set up a disciplinary committee to look into the petition, including absenteeism and gross misconduct of members of staff.

The health practitioner who explained that the committee would checkmate the workers and punish offenders so as to serve as a deterrent to others, however did not disclose the category of sanctions for the erring workers, while warning them to shun all forms of sharp practices.

He said, “Some of the issues at the primary healthcare level are the extortion of money under the table by charging members of the public for the services that are supposed to be rendered free.

“Also, the issue of workers’ absenteeism and reporting to work late are hindering the smooth delivery of healthcare services, especially at the rural areas.

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is a labour-friendly personality who has been paying workers’ salaries and other allowances as and when due, as such, there is no need for sharp practices,’’ he said.

The Public Health expert said that his office was looking into improving the integrated supportive supervision for members of staff with a view to ensuring that primary healthcare facilities were open for service accordingly.

He advised residents across the State to always report any erring health worker, who demand money from them for health services by sending their complaints via text message to 08187187678.

Olamiju stressed that medical service delivery at the primary healthcare level is still completely free.