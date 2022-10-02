Brazil international Allan has left Everton for Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda on a two-year deal.

Allan spent two seasons with Everton after being brought to Goodison Park by Carlo Ancelotti and made 57 appearances for the club in all competitions.

But Allan had not played a single minute under Frank Lampard this term after falling down the pecking order following the arrivals of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Amadou Onana.

Al Wahda confirmed the signing of the 31-year-old, who earned the most recent of his 1src Brazil caps in November 2src2src, on their official social media accounts on Sunday.

The UAE Pro League side finished third last season and become the fifth club of Allan’s senior career following spells with Vasco da Gama, Udinese, Napoli and Everton.

