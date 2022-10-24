All You Need To Know About James Patterson: Wife, Career & Children

James Brendan Patterson, an American author was born on March 22nd 1947 in Newburgh, New York in the United States of America. James Patterson was born to Charles Patterson, an insurance broker and Isabelle, a homemaker and a teacher. James was the oldest among his three sisters.

Early Life & Career

The family came from a working-class background and was Irish. He earned an M.A. in English from Vanderbilt University and a B.A. in English from Manhattan College before graduating summa cum laude. At Vanderbilt, Patterson was pursuing a doctorate while working in advertising. He worked as an advertiser for J. Walter Thompson. He focused on writing after retiring from advertising in 1996. Later, he claimed that Mrs. Bridge, the debut book by Evan S. Connell, published in 1959, had had the most impact on him. In 1976, he released The Thomas Berryman Number, his debut book. His character Alex Cross, a forensic psychologist who was once from Washington, DC, appears in the novels. His two most well-liked and best-selling detective series in the United States over the past 10 years are Metropolitan Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation, which he now writes as a private psychologist and government consultant. Since 1976, Patterson has produced more than 200 novels.

He holds the record for the most #1 New York Times bestsellers by a single author with 67, which is also a Guinness World Record. He has had more than 114 New York Times bestselling books. In recent years, his books have sold more copies than those of Stephen King, John Grisham, and Dan Brown put together. His novels make up one in every seventeen, or 6%, of all hardback books sold in the United States. Over 305 million copies of his novels have been sold globally. He overtook Jacqueline Wilson in 2008 as the author most frequently checked out of British libraries. He at least held onto this role through 2013. He collaborated with Stephen David Entertainment on James Patterson’s Murder Is Forever, a true crime television series, in 2018. Thriller of the Year from the BCA Mystery Guild, the International Thriller of the Year Award, and the Children’s Choice Book Award for Author of the Year are among Patterson’s honors. He is the only author to simultaneously have No. 1 new titles on The New York Times adult and children’s bestsellers lists, as well as two books in the top ten on NovelTrackr. Patterson received a National Humanities Medal in 2019. He made an appearance as himself in several episodes of Castle as well as the Fox TV series The Simpsons (in the episode “Yokel Chords”).

J.D. Barker, Candice Fox, Maxine Paetro, Andrew Gross, Mark Sullivan, Ashwin Sanghi, Michael Ledwidge, and Peter de Jonge are just a few of the co-authors with whom Patterson collaborates. It was revealed in May 2017 that Patterson and former American president Bill Clinton would also write a crime fiction book together. The President Is Missing, according to Patterson, will deliver a degree of information that only a former U.S. president can. Collaboration with others, according to Patterson, gives his stories fresh and intriguing ideas. He has explained his method, saying that he is simply better at coming up with plots than writing sentence after sentence. In order to give over $100,000 to persons, organizations, businesses, schools, and other organizations who develop unique and successful strategies to share the excitement of books and reading, Patterson established the James Patterson PageTurner Awards in 2005. In order to concentrate on Patterson’s new venture, ReadKiddoRead.com, which aids parents, educators, and librarians in finding the greatest books for their children, the PageTurner Awards were suspended in 2008. Ning provides hosting for ReadKiddoRead’s social networking site.

According to Patterson, his own son Jack wasn’t the class’s top reader. So, during Jack’s eighth summer, Patterson advised him to read for an hour each day instead of doing chores. He opposed it the first summer, accepted it the next, and wanted to do it the third. For parents who just can’t seem to find any excellent books for their kids, Patterson created the ReadKiddoRead website in order to provide every child with that opportunity. In the schools of education at Appalachian State University, Michigan State University, Florida Atlantic University, and the University of Florida, Patterson has also established the James Patterson Teacher Education Scholarship. The College Book Bucks scholarship program is likewise managed by Patterson.

When Patterson stated in an interview in June 2022 that older white males have trouble finding work in the theater, film, television, and publishing and that the issue is “simply another sort of racism,” he ignited a debate. 78% of senior jobs at Patterson’s own publishing company, Hachette, are held by white people, who make up 65% of the workforce. He later rendered a sincere apology on Facebook following accusation of racism.

Personal Life

Patterson resides at Lake Worth Beach in Palm Beach County, Florida, with his wife Susan, also known as “Sue,” and their son Jack. In order to get books into the hands of young readers, Patterson and Scholastic Book Clubs created the James Patterson Pledge in 2015.

