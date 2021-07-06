All working Warframe codes for free Glyphs and more [July 2021] – VG247

By Josh Broadwell



Warframe codes are the easiest way to spec out your Tenno operative with a fresh new look and stuff your Orbiter with free swag.

Some codes give temporary status buffs or unlock new weapons, but these tend to pop up less often and expire quickly. Others linger much longer and give you free glyphs to use during missions or to change up your avatar with.

Our up-to-date code list has all the current Warframe codes, so it’s worth checking back regularly for new ones.

What do you get from Warframe codes?

How to redeem Warframe codes

All working Warframe codes

Panic Button releases Warframe codes on a fairly random basis.

They often coincide with important milestones in the game, while glyph codes usually come out in conjunction with a popular influencer reaching a milestone.

Glyphs act as avatars for your character, and you can also spray them as icons during missions.

Platinum codes are much more desirable, but also much more difficult to get.

The developer won’t give these out. Instead, you have to refer a friend to Warframe and complete a set number of missions before receiving the code.

Warframe codes work on all platforms, including Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Warframe codes must be redeemed on the game’s official website. Follow the instructions on the page to redeem your code and then you’ll receive your item immediately after. There’s no limit on how many codes you can redeem, so feel free to use as many as you want.

These are the current active Warframe codes. As of July, there are no codes giving you weapons or boosts, but most report these Glyph codes never expire. We’ll update when new codes are added, so make sure to check back every few weeks.

All working Warframe codes [July 2021] All working Warframe codes [July 2021] Code Reward Iflynn Iflynn Glyph AdmiralBahroo AdmiralBahroo Glyph Relentlesszen Glyph Golden Hand Decoration Bricky Bricky Glyph Brozime Brozime Glyph BurnBxx BurnBxx Glyph AnnoyingKillah AnnoyingKillah Glyph CGsKnackie CGsKnackie Glyph CohhCarnage CohhCarnage Glyph Deejayknight Deejayknight Glyph DjTechLive DjTechLive Glyph AshiSogiTenno AshiSogiTenno Glyph Bwana Bwana Glyph Char Char Glyph DimitriV2 DimitriV2 Glyph DKDiamantes DKDiamantes Glyph R/Warframe R/Warframe Glyph DeuceTheGamer DeuceTheGamer Glyph ExtraCredits ExtraCredits Glyph FromThe70s FromThe70s Glyph Gara Gara Glyph Frozenballz Frozenballz Glyph GrindHardSquad GrindHardSquad Relentlesszen Relentlesszen Glyph ElDanker ElDanker Glyph MCGamerCZ MCGamerCZ Glyph MikeTheBard MikeTheBard Glyph Mogamu Mogamu DNexus Dnexus Glyph UnrealYuki UnrealYuki Glyph

