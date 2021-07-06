Home Technology All working Warframe codes for free Glyphs and more [July 2021] – VG247
All working Warframe codes for free Glyphs and more [July 2021] – VG247

By Josh Broadwell


6 July 2021 17:37 GMT

Warframe codes are the easiest way to spec out your Tenno operative with a fresh new look and stuff your Orbiter with free swag.

Some codes give temporary status buffs or unlock new weapons, but these tend to pop up less often and expire quickly. Others linger much longer and give you free glyphs to use during missions or to change up your avatar with.

Our up-to-date code list has all the current Warframe codes, so it’s worth checking back regularly for new ones.

  • What do you get from Warframe codes?
  • How to redeem Warframe codes
  • All working Warframe codes

What do you get from Warframe codes?

Panic Button releases Warframe codes on a fairly random basis.

They often coincide with important milestones in the game, while glyph codes usually come out in conjunction with a popular influencer reaching a milestone.

Glyphs act as avatars for your character, and you can also spray them as icons during missions.

Platinum codes are much more desirable, but also much more difficult to get.

The developer won’t give these out. Instead, you have to refer a friend to Warframe and complete a set number of missions before receiving the code.

Warframe codes work on all platforms, including Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

How to redeem Warframe codes

Warframe codes must be redeemed on the game’s official website. Follow the instructions on the page to redeem your code and then you’ll receive your item immediately after. There’s no limit on how many codes you can redeem, so feel free to use as many as you want.

All working Warframe codes

These are the current active Warframe codes. As of July, there are no codes giving you weapons or boosts, but most report these Glyph codes never expire. We’ll update when new codes are added, so make sure to check back every few weeks.

All working Warframe codes [July 2021] All working Warframe codes [July 2021]
Code Reward
Iflynn Iflynn Glyph
AdmiralBahroo AdmiralBahroo Glyph
Relentlesszen Glyph Golden Hand Decoration
Bricky Bricky Glyph
Brozime Brozime Glyph
BurnBxx BurnBxx Glyph
AnnoyingKillah AnnoyingKillah Glyph
CGsKnackie CGsKnackie Glyph
CohhCarnage CohhCarnage Glyph
Deejayknight Deejayknight Glyph
DjTechLive DjTechLive Glyph
AshiSogiTenno AshiSogiTenno Glyph
Bwana Bwana Glyph
Char Char Glyph
DimitriV2 DimitriV2 Glyph
DKDiamantes DKDiamantes Glyph
R/Warframe R/Warframe Glyph
DeuceTheGamer DeuceTheGamer Glyph
ExtraCredits ExtraCredits Glyph
FromThe70s FromThe70s Glyph
Gara Gara Glyph
Frozenballz Frozenballz Glyph
GrindHardSquad GrindHardSquad
Relentlesszen Relentlesszen Glyph
ElDanker ElDanker Glyph
MCGamerCZ MCGamerCZ Glyph
MikeTheBard MikeTheBard Glyph
Mogamu Mogamu
DNexus Dnexus Glyph
UnrealYuki UnrealYuki Glyph

If you’re looking for more free stuff in games, check out our Destiny 2 Emblems list and Rocket League promo codes list.

