All Upcoming Battlefield 2042 Content Will Be Useable In Portal – Screen Rant

In many ways, Battlefield 2042 is an ambitious next step for the first person shooter franchise, and this is readily apparent in its Portal mode. It is abandoning a single player campaign completely, there will be an unprecedented 128 players per game on new generation consoles and PC, and there will be a comprehensive collection of classic Battlefield content playable from day one. The recently announced Portal game mode for 2042 combines maps, weapons, vehicles, gadgets, and more from Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3 – all running in the 2042 engine. An overlooked aspect of Portal is that it includes all of 2042‘s content, and will include future content as it’s released post-launch.

Upon the launch of Battlefield 2042, Portal will have 13 maps (seven new maps from Battlefield 2042, and two from each of the classic games) on which players can mix and match Battlefield eras. Players creating an Experience – as the Portal custom games are called – decide everything from team sizes and available weapons, to game rules and damage outputs. The potential for Portal and its rules editor is huge, and it will only grow in content as more is added to 2042 itself.

EA has claimed that Ripple Effect – formerly DICE LA and the developers behind Battlefield Portal – intend to include Portal in Battlefield 2042‘s live service model. New maps, Specialists, and weapons will be added to the game as part of seasonal updates, and will also be available for custom Experiences through Portal. The developers stated during the EA Play Live reveal that they intend Portal to be a continuous collaborative effort between Ripple Effect and the community, and that the launch of Portal alongside 2042 is merely the beginning.

Portal Gives Battlefield A Potentially Exciting Future

Remakes are not uncommon in the modern games industry, but an endeavor like Battlefield Portal is new territory for the Battlefield series. While Portal does not have as deep a catalogue, it is reminiscent of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, while emulating Halo‘s community-driven Forge mode. The MCC has had a long development road to its current state, with many issues across multiple Halo titles for both PC and Xbox. Indulging in some optimism inclines one to believe that if Battlefield 2042 manages to become a successful live service game, it – and by extension, Portal – could become an impressive amalgamation of Battlefield content both new and old.

Two maps from each classic game in Battlefield Portal admittedly doesn’t sound like much, but the base game has seven new (and large) maps. If new 2042 content does indeed come to Portal, it’s not unreasonable to imagine that more classic content will be remade too. The advent of Battlefield Portal, and its potential success, might change the course of the Battlefield franchise. A one-stop shop for all future Battlefield content could potentially see the same sort of collective success as the aforementioned Master Chief Collection or Call of Duty: Warzone. If Battlefield 2042 has a satisfactory launch, and is received favorably, it may turn into a lasting success with the help of Portal.

Next: Battlefield Finally Acknowledges Bad Company 2 Again

Source: Electronic Arts





Email



90 Day Fiancé: Natalie’s Explosive Call To Mike’s Mom Trish Puzzles Fans

About The Author