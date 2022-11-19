All the times Kate channelled her late-mother-in-law since becoming Princess of Wales

Since taking on the title of Princess of Wales back in September, it seems as though Kate Middleton has been taking fashion inspiration from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana

After entering the royal family following her engagement to Prince William back in 2010, Kate Middleton has become known for her incredible sense of style, with outfits she sports often selling out without a matter of days.

But while she may be known for her fashionable looks, the 40 year old isn’t the only Princess of Wales to put their fashion credentials to the test.

When Prince William’s late mother Princess Diana was bestowed the title the Princess of Wales, she regularly took the world by storm thanks to her trendy looks.

And it seems that since taking on more senior duties within the royal family, Kate has taken notes from Diana and has paid homage to her late mother-in-law with a series of eerily similar looks.

While at the National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London earlier this month, Kate paid her respects by wearing an all black ensemble and wide brimmed hat similar to an outfit worn by Diana in 1991. To accessorise the look, the mum-of-three opted for a pair of pearl drop earrings previously worn by Diana.

The stunning pearl drop earrings were clearly a favourite of Princess Diana’s as she was spotted wearing the jewels on several occasions. In 1990, she opted for the accessory during a banquet for the Japanese Emperor Akihito and in 1994 she wore the earrings alongside a chic black dress while at a gala at the Palace of Versailles.

During a visit to the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in October alongside Prince William, Kate opted for a regal blue look. As she celebrated Coach Core’s 10th anniversary, the Princess of Wales looked radiant as she sported a royal blue fitted jacket and a pair of black wide leg trousers.

Meanwhile Princess Diana sported a similar looked back in 1994 while visiting the San Lorenzo Restaurant in London. Like Kate, Diana mixed black and blue tones by wearing a black turtle neck and trousers with a blue jacket. However, keeping things a bit more relaxed, Diana opted for an looser fitting jacket and finished off the look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Kate also stepped out in a blue look at the beginning of October during a visit to Carrickfergus Castle in Belfast. This time opting for a baby blue shade of the colour, Kate paired her long pastel blue jacket with a pair of navy trousers. The Princess of Wales kept things feminine with a matching pussybow blouse.

While announcing her engagement to Charles back in 1981, Princess Diana wore another blue ensemble. As she showed off her stunning engagement ring outside of Buckingham Palace, the late Princess of Wales wore a matching blue skirt suit and wore a white pussybow blouse underneath.

As she cheered on England’s rugby league team in their match against Papua New Guinea, Kate stepped out in head to toe red. To accommodate for the colder weather, she wore a long red coat which flowed all the way down to her ankles. While the rest of her outfit was covered up, a burgundy turtleneck could be seen under the coat.

As she visited the AIDS unit of Harlem Hospital in New York in 1989, Princess Diana also turned heads with her all red outfit. Similar to Kate, Diana wore a fitted jacket which featured six red buttons at the front. However, Diana’s was a shorter fit, choosing to break up the all red look with a splash of white in the form of a shirt.

Earlier this month, the Princess of Wales visited The Rainbow Centre in Scarborough alongside her husband the Prince of Wales. Ditching the pops of colour that she has previously favoured, Kate kept things simplistic with a camel colour block look. As part of the monochrome outfit, Kate paired her camel coloured top and trousers with a matching coat. She also accessorised the look with a similar toned micro-handbag.

In 1982, Diana also proved that she wasn’t afraid of opting for a colour block outfit. While visiting the Department of Health and Social Security in Wandsworth she was a camel colour duster coat which she tied up at the waist. Under her coat, she wore a lighter colour blouse.

In a video issued by Kensington Palace last month, Kate showed her support for the Taking Action on Addiction campaign. For the statement, the Princess of Wales rewore her blue polka dot Tory Burch blouse. Previously Kate wore the sophisticated blouse during a visit to Wolverhampton in 2021.

While spending time at her Kensington Palace home with her Lady-in-Waiting Anne Beckwith-Smith, Diana sported a very similar navy and white look. Unlike Kate, Diana opted for a dress with the print, though the pair matched by both opting for a white polka dot design as well as a crisp white collar.

