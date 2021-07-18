all-the-extension-eligible-players-in-2021-22

The 2021-22 offseason will have its fair share of player movement and trades. There will also be a lot of players looking to extend their current deals.

Here is a list of every extension-eligible player this offseason, the maximum amounts they can get, and the probability of each player getting extended.

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn)

kevin durant playoff mvp rankings rumors giannis devin booker kevin durant celebrates bucket

Maximum possible contract: Four years, $192.5 million Free agency age: 34 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $268,516,968 Agent:Rich KleimanProbability of extending: Strong Kevin Durant is eligible for an extension that will add an additional four seasons through the 2025-26 season. This could be his last big payday and it would run through his age 37 season. If Durant signs it, he would cross $500 million in career earnings. As long as the Nets remain committed to him and their stars, look for Durant to extend with them.

Stephen Curry (Golden State)

Maximum possible contract: four years, $215.4 million Free agency age: 34 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $212,078,086 Agent:Jeff AustinProbability of extending: Strong Stephen Curry is eligible to sign his second career $200 million contract this offseason. The tail-end of the extension would have him earn $59.6 million in his age-38 season. If the Warriors sign him to this contract, expect them to be aggressive in putting a championship contender around him.

Luka Doncic (Dallas)

Luka Doncic

Maximum possible contract: five years, $201.5 million Free agency age: 23 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $22,293,360 Agent:Bill DuffyProbability of extending: Strong Luka Doncic is eligible for the designated rookie maximum extension after earning All-NBA honors for the second time during his rookie contract. No player coming off his rookie contract in the running for a maximum contract has ever turned it down. Despite the complete organizational overhaul in Dallas, look for him to sign the extension, which he already hinted towards accepting.

James Harden (Brooklyn)

James Harden

Maximum possible contract: three years, $161.1 million Free agency age: 33 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $227,685,662 Agent:Jason Ranne and Chafie FieldsProbability of extending: Strong James Harden declined a two-year maximum extension from Houston worth $103 million. Now that he’s in Brooklyn, he can add an additional year on top of that extension that would pay him $57.7 million in 2025-26. The Nets will have a historically expensive team towards the backend of that extension assuming he, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving all sign their respective maximum extensions.

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Maximum possible contract: four years, $190.6 million Free agency age: 29 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $102,494,916 Probability of extending: Strong Despite the early playoff exit, Joel Embiid just had his most successful season with the Sixers where he cemented himself as the team’s franchise player. He also finished 2nd in MVP voting, making him worthy of the supermax extension he is now eligible for. As long he’s committed to Philadelphia, look for him to sign the supermax.

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn)

Maximum possible contract: four years, $181.6 million Free agency age: 31 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $160,169,057 Agent: Sam PermutProbability of extending: Strong If Kevin Durant and James Harden extend, it makes sense for Kyrie Irving to extend as well. If all three sign their respective maximum extension amounts, they’d all be aligned through 2025-26 where all three would earn at least $50 million.

Jimmy Butler (Miami)

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Maximum possible contract: four years, $181.6 million Free agency age: 33 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $144,920,266 Agent: Bernie LeeProbability of extending: Good Jimmy Butler looks very happy in Miami and seems like a Heat-lifer. He is expected to seek the maximum amount he is eligible for, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Whether or not he receives the maximum amount, an extension makes sense for both sides after Butler led Miami to their first final appearance in six years.

Trae Young (Atlanta)

Trae Young

Maximum possible contract: five years, $167.9 million Free agency age: 23 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $18,210,240 Agent: Omar WilkesProbability of extending: Strong Trae Young has in all likelihood secured himself a maximum extension after leading the Hawks to the conference finals. He will likely get provisions that could boost his maximum salary to the $201.5 million amount Luka Doncic is eligible for as long as he earns All-NBA honors in 2021-22.

Bradley Beal (Washington)

Maximum possible contract: four years, $181.3 million Free agency age: 30 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $145,823,826 Agent: Reggie Brown and Mark BartelsteinProbability of extending: Weak Even if Beal is interested in extending with Washington, he can re-sign with them for that same amount in the 2022 offseason plus an additional season worth $53.5 million in 2026-27. With that option available later, perhaps Beal decides to play things out and keep his options open.

Devin Booker (Phoenix)

2020-21 nba playoff mvp race rankings rumors devin booker kawhi leonard luka doncic joel embiid

Maximum possible contract: two years, $79.7 million Free agency age: 29 years old in 2024 Career earnings: $66,737,965 Agent: Jessica HoltzProbability of extending: Weak This extension doesn’t make sense mainly because signing it would disqualify him from potentially signing a supermax extension should he earn All-NBA honors in the next two seasons. Also, he stands to earn more money and years on a new contract should he make it to 2024 free agency.

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota)

Maximum possible contract: two years, $79.7 million Free agency age: 29 years old in 2024 Career earnings: $82,472,835 Agent: Jessica Holtz and Mitch Nathan Probability of extending: Weak This is the same extension amount Devin Booker is eligible for and Karl-Anthony Towns will likely decline it for the same financial reasons. Also, if Minnesota can’t get competitive within the next three seasons, he may not want to extend at all with them.

Chris Paul (Phoenix)

Maximum possible contract: two years, $96.6 million Free agency age: 37 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $300,507,923 Agent: Steven Heumann and Ty Sullivan Probability of extending: Weak Chris Paul would probably love to sign this extension but Phoenix would be hard-pressed to give him his maximum amount given their future luxury tax concerns. He could become a candidate to decline his player option and sign a new long-term deal instead.

Zach LaVine (Chicago)

Maximum possible contract: four years, $104.8 million Free agency age: 27 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $68,147,297 Agent: Nima Namakian and Bill Duffy Probability of extending: Weak Zach LaVine is unlikely to accept his maximum extension amount just because it is way below his market value. However, he is also eligible to renegotiate his $19.5 million salary into a $33.7 million maximum salary and add an additional four years, $161.9 million on top of it. Doing so would require the Bulls use $14 million in cap space, but that could take away spending power towards improving the team around LaVine.

Nikola Vucevic (Chicago)

Maximum possible contract: three years, $85.5 million Free agency age: 33 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $109,958,980 Agent: Rade Filipovich and Bill Duffy Probability of extending: Decent The Bulls will probably be open to extending Nikola Vucevic this offseason after giving up what they did to acquire him. His maximum extension amount would give him an annual salary of $28.5 million, which would make him one of the highest-paid centers in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)

Maximum possible contract: five years, $167.9 million Free agency age: 24 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $11,469,600 Agent: Thaddeus FoucherProbability of extending: Strong Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should be offered a maximum rookie-scale extension alongside Luka Doncic and Trae Young. It would be surprising if Oklahoma City doesn’t sign him to one, especially considering how little guaranteed money they have on the rest of the roster going forward.

Michael Porter Jr. (Denver)

Maximum possible contract: five years, $167.9 million Free agency age: 24 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $9,834,360 Agent: Mark Bartelstein Probability of extending: Strong Michael Porter Jr. is another candidate from the 2018 draft class for a maximum extension. It will be fascinating to see what his number ends up being considering his injury history and the fact that Denver already has Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray on maximum contracts, with the former likely to receive a supermax next year.

Julius Randle (New York)

Maximum possible contract: four years, $106.4 million Free agency age: 28 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $60,976,962 Agent: Aaron Mintz and Steven Heumann Probability of extending: Good Julius Randle has found a home in New York and a new long-term deal with the Knicks seems inevitable. He could decline his maximum extension amount in hopes of earning closer to a maximum contract in the 2022 offseason. On the other hand, Randle could also get incentives added to his extension that allows him to earn closer to the maximum.

Deandre Ayton (Phoenix)

Maximum possible contract: five years, $167.9 million Free agency age: 24 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $27,746,280 Agent: Nima Namakian and Bill Duffy Probability of extending: Strong Deandre Ayton could become yet another candidate from the 2018 draft for a maximum extension. His performance during the Phoenix’s finals run and a potential title will drive his price up. It will be interesting to see where Ayton’s number ends up, especially considering Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, and Cameron Payne are all also up for raises.

Mikal Bridges (Phoenix)

Maximum possible contract: five years, $167.9 million Free agency age: 26 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $12,072,960 Agent: Jordan Gertler and Sam Goldfeder Probability of extending: Strong Mikal Bridges should also get a significant contract extension this summer after his contributions towards Phoenix reaching the Finals.

Russell Westbrook (Washington)

Maximum possible contract: three years, $160.1 million Free agency age: 35 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $247,765,546 Agent:Greg Lawrence and Thaddeus FoucherProbability of extending: Weak The Russell Westbrook experience in Washington has been good so far after he helped them reach their first playoff appearance since 2018. Even if they want to extend him, an extension now doesn’t make much sense given his high annual salary.

D’Angelo Russell (Minnesota)

Maximum possible contract: three years, $118.2 million Free agency age: 27 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $78,952,228 Agent: Aaron Mintz and Austin Brown Probability of extending: Decent Extension discussions could still be a little premature given how little D’Angelo Russell has suited up for Minnesota. Perhaps both sides can revisit negotiations after one full season under new head coach Chris Finch with a potentially more competitive roster.

Clint Capela (Atlanta)

Maximum possible contract: three years, $70.8 million Free agency age: 29 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $78,952,228 Agent: Darren Matsubara and Jason Ranne Probability of extending: Decent After the monster season Clint Capela just had, it would make sense to capitalize on it with the maximum extension he is eligible for. The Hawks are set to get very expensive with Trae Young, John Collins, and Kevin Huerter all due for new contracts, so that put off any Capela extension discussions.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)

Maximum possible contract: five years, $167.9 million Free agency age: 23 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $20,099,880 Agent: Austin Brown Probability of extending: Strong The Grizzlies will still likely negotiate an extension with Jaren Jackson Jr. despite his struggles upon returning from a torn meniscus. He should return to his pre-injury form going foward, and extending him now won’t interfere with their potential 2022 maximum cap space.

Kemba Walker (Oklahoma City)

Maximum possible contract: one year, $39.5 million Free agency age: 33 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $125,850,831 Agent: Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips Probability of extending: Weak The Thunder are limited to offering Kemba Walker this extension amount until the six-month anniversary of acquiring him when they can offer him the same four-year, $181.6 million extension Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler are eligible for. If Walker receives an extension, it will most likely be with another team.

Al Horford (Boston)

Maximum possible contract: one year, $27.8 million Free agency age: 37 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $216,228,232 Agent: Jason Glushon Probability of extending: Weak Even if Horford didn’t have an extension restriction because he got traded, he would still be limited to only adding one additional year due to the over-38 rule. Boston will likely play things out with Horford over the next two years before deciding to give him a new contract.

Jusuf Nurkic (Portland)

Maximum possible contract: four years, $64.5 million Free agency age: 28 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $44,473,305 Agent: Rich Paul Probability of extending: Weak This extension amount is simply too low for Jusuf Nurkic, and no amount of incentives will make it sensible. Nurkic will likely enter free agency where he should earn more guaranteed money.

Myles Turner (Indiana)

Maximum possible contract: three years, $68 million Free agency age: 27 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $46,801,804 Agent: Bill Duffy Probability of extending: Decent Myles Turner’s maximum extension amount is reasonable but the Pacers have no urgency to extend any of their starters right now. They are more likely to make a decision on their center pairing before committing more money to either of them.

Collin Sexton (Cleveland)

Maximum possible contract: five years, $167.9 million Free agency age: 23 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $13,825,440 Agent: Austin Brown Probability of extending: Decent Collin Sexton has had one of the hotter names in trade rumors recently. If the Cavaliers do trade him, hopefully it happens this offseason so he can still sign a rookie-scale extension with his new team. If Cleveland does keep him, an extension could get complicated unless they can get off of Kevin Love before his contract expires.

Aaron Gordon (Denver)

Maximum possible contract: four years, $88.2 million Free agency age: 27 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $44,482,562 Agent: Calvin Andrews Probability of extending: Good After trading RJ Hampton and a future first-round pick for Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets cannot afford to lose him. His maximum extension amount could seem a bit high but they are in no position not to give it to him if he requests it. Denver won’t have any means to replace him if he leaves as a free agent.

Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana)

Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana Pacers

Maximum possible contract: three years, $87.9 million Free agency age: 31 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $77,610,369 Agent:Ty Sullivan and Austin BrownProbability of extending: Decent The Pacers have several great starters but lack an elite player. They may want to hold off on extending any of their starters and keep them available for a trade just in case an All-Star becomes available.

Marcus Smart (Boston)

Maximum possible contract: four years, $74.4 million Free agency age: 28 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $52,491,875 Agent: George Langberg Probability of extending: Good Boston’s starting point guard situation is still in flux but as of now, Marcus Smart has the job. His maximum extension amount is very reasonable and an extension could get done if they don’t acquire a different starting point guard.

Terry Rozier (Charlotte)

Maximum possible contract: four years, $96.3 million Free agency age: 28 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $47,564,447 Agent: Aaron Turner Probability of extending: Good If Terry Rozier remains as clutch in the fourth quarter going forward as he was last season, then Charlotte will be happy to extend him. Even if he doesn’t earn his maximum amount, an extension of some sort seems like a very plausible outcome.

Bojan Bogdanovic (Utah)

Maximum possible contract: three years, $76 million Free agency age: 34 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $66,284,163 Agent: Darren Matsubara and Jason Ranne Probability of extending: Weak Bojan Bogdanovic has done everything Utah has asked of him and even more. Despite that, it doesn’t make too much sense to extend him given his age and current salary.

Robert Covington (Portland)

Maximum possible contract: four years, $69.8 million Free agency age: 32 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $53,767,455 Agent: Andrew Morrison Probability of extending: Good Whether in Portland or any other team, Robert Covington’s maximum extension amount is a fair raise for him and very team-friendly.

Andrew Wiggins (Golden State)

Maximum possible contract: three years, $118.2 million Free agency age: 28 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $107,364,132 Agent: Andrew Morrison and Steven Heumann Probability of extending: Weak Andrew Wiggins has become a very productive player in Golden State and perhaps they’d like to keep him long-term. His next contract is most likely to come through free agency.

TJ Warren (Indiana)

Maximum possible contract: four years, $68.2 million Free agency age: 29 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $43,586,051 Agent: Ty Sullivan Probability of extending: Weak TJ Warren’s extension amount is well below his market value, especially after his performance in the bubble. He should earn more in 2022 free agency provided he has a healthy season.

Jonas Valanciunas (Memphis)

Maximum possible contract: four years, $75.3 million Free agency age: 30 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $92,875,025 Agent: Andrew Morrison and Mitch Nathan Probability of extending: Decent Jonas Valanciunas has been excellent during his time in Memphis. The only thing that might stop the Grizzlies from offering him an extension is their potential 2022 maximum cap space.

Wendell Carter Jr. (Orlando)

Maximum possible contract: five years, $167.9 million Free agency age: 23 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $15,091,440 Agent: Tony Dutt Probability of extending: Good Wendell Carter Jr. was rejuvenated after getting traded to Orlando and is starting to look like his pre-ankle injury self. The Magic could extend him to a team-friendly deal and still have a good amount of cap space in 2022.

Thaddeus Young (Chicago)

Maximum possible contract: four years, $76.3 million Free agency age: 34 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $122,942,787 Agent: Jim Tanner Probability of extending: Decent The 14-year veteran could seek to lock up one more big contract. Chicago refused to trade Thaddeus Young in the trade deadline so perhaps they’re open to an extension with him.

Kevin Huerter (Atlanta)

Kevin Huerter

Maximum possible contract: five years, $167.9 million Free agency age: 23 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $7,649,160 Agent:Andy ShiffmanProbability of extending: Good Kevin Huerter’s extension negotiations will be very fascinating after his performance in the playoffs. An annual salary in the high-teens isn’t out of the question.

Brook Lopez (Milwaukee)

Maximum possible contract: three years, $54 million Free agency age: 35 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $145,877,186 Agent: Darren Matsubara Probability of extending: Decent Brook Lopez has been the ideal center for the Bucks over the past three seasons. Without much flexibility going forward, Milwaukee could tack on a couple more years onto Lopez’s deal to align him closer with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday’s contracts.

Kevin Love (Cleveland)

Maximum possible contract: three years, $112.5 million Free agency age: 34 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $206,522,555 Agent: Sam Goldfeder and Jeff Schwartz Probability of extending: Weak Kevin Love is more likely to get traded or receive a buyout than getting extended.

John Wall (Houston)

Maximum possible contract: three years, $161.1 million Free agency age: 33 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $188,293,585 Agent: Rich Paul Probability of extending: Weak John Wall showed that he is still productive despite essentially missing two consecutive seasons but an extension is still very unlikely.

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento)

Maximum possible contract: three years, $71.4 million Free agency age: 31 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $128,344,926 Agent: Sam Goldfeder Probability of extending: Decent Harrison Barnes was one of the biggest names being floated ahead of the trade deadline. With Sacramento keeping him and trying to become competitive, perhaps they’re also open to extending him.

Seth Curry (Philadelphia)

Maximum possible contract: three years, projected at $43 million Free agency age: 33 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $25,092,047 Agent: Erika Ruiz Probability of extending: Decent A Seth Curry extension makes sense but Philadelphia might want to hold off for now. With the team already in the luxury tax going forward and a Joel Embiid supermax to push further into it, the Sixers might not want to commit additional money elsewhere.

Terance Mann (LA Clippers)

Maximum possible contract: four years, projected at $56 million Free agency age: 26 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $2,517,981 Agent: David Mondress and Bill Duffy Probability of extending: Decent The Clippers could offer Terance Mann his maximum extension amount thinking that it is excellent value for him. Mann, on the other hand, could decline it and seek more in 2022 free agency. It will be interesting to see what ends up happening.

Miles Bridges (Charlotte)

Maximum possible contract: five years, $167.9 million Free agency age: 24 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $10,896,360 Agent: Rich Paul Probability of extending: Good The Hornets will have north of $20 million of cap space this offseason to pursue player who can contribute now. With new long-term contracts potentially also coming to Terry Rozier and Devonte Graham, it would make sense for the Hornets to extend Bridges as well.

Joe Ingles (Utah)

Maximum possible contract: four years, $66.9 million Free agency age: 35 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $55,007,338 Agent: Mark Bartelstein Probability of extending: Decent Joe Ingles signed a one-year extension with Utah two years ago which is about to kick in. Another one-to-two-year extension could make sense with Ingles entering his mid-thirties.

Will Barton (Denver)

Maximum possible contract: four years, $78.9 million Free agency age: 31 years old in 2022 Career earnings: $50,984,472 Agent: Richard Beda, Andrew Morrison, and Austin Brown Probability of extending: Decent If Will Barton declines his player option, there is a good chance he pursues a long-term extension with Denver for around the same amount he currently earns. He could alternatively decline his player option and sign a new long-term deal this offseason.

Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland)

Larry Nance Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers

Maximum possible contract: three years, projected at $43 million Free agency age: 30 years old in 2023 Career earnings: $30,543,417 Agent:Kieran Piller and Mark BartelsteinProbability of extending: Weak The Cavaliers’ finances could still be a mess in 2023 even though Kevin Love’s salary will be off the books assuming they also extend Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland. Both sides are more likely to enter free agency before figuring out the future.

Other players eligible for rookie-scale extensions

Donte DiVincenzo (Milwaukee) Grayson Allen (Memphis) Robert Williams III (Boston) Mo Bamba (Orlando) Marvin Bagley (Sacramento) Lonnie Walker IV (San Antonio) Landry Shamet Aaron Holiday Anfernee Simons Josh Okogie Troy Brown Jr. Chandler Hutchinson Kevin Knox

Other players eligible for veteran extensions

Ricky Rubio, Minnesota Timberwolves

Ricky Rubio. Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Terrence Ross Ricky Rubio Patrick Beverley Josh Richardson Gary Harris Cory Joseph Thomas Bryant Jalen Brunson Kyle Anderson Ivica Zubac Maxi Kleber George Hill Delon Wright Dorian Finney-Smith Daniel Gafford Nicolas Claxton Edmond Sumner Tomas Satoransky Shake Milton Mitchell Robinson Tyus Jones Naz Reid Dwight Powell Isaiah Roby Jeremy Lamb Danuel House Kevon Looney Justise Winslow Al-Farouq Aminu Taurean Prince Caleb Martin Cody Martin Jake Layman Jaylen Nowell KZ Okpala Eric Paschall Alen Smailagic Jalen McDaniels DeAndre Jordan Bruno Fernando Ryan Arcidiacono Vlatko Cancar Rodney McGruder Alfonzo McKinnie Miye Oni Matt Thomas Justin James

1

1