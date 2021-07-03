All Tepig Pokémon Go Community Day Just a Roasted Berries Research tasks and rewards – Dot Esports

The starters are back in rotation, with Tepig making an appearance as the featured Pokémon in Pokémon Go’s July Community Day,
This means on July 3, from the usual 11am to 5pm local time, players will be seeing a lot of the Fire Pig Pokémon, with an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Tepig, too.
Evolving a Pignite, Tepig’s second stage evolution, into an Emboar during the event will give it access to the powerful Fire-type attack Blast Burn. There will be a short grace period after the Community Day ends where players can still access Blast Burn too.
Throughout the event, players will have access to the Roasted Berries event-exclusive Special Research, which will cost $1 to unlock. If you plan to go all in and get the most out of the Tepig Community Day, here are all the tasks and rewards you can expect to see.
Special Research
Roasted Berries page one
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Tepig
- Tepig encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- 20 Tepig Candy
Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Tepig encounter, and an Incense
Roasted Berries page two
- Catch 15 Tepig
- 50 Tepig Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Pignite encounter
- Evolve three Tepig
- 10 Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Tepig encounter, and an Incense
Roasted Berries page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 50 Tepig Candy
- Evolve one Pignite
- One Lucky Egg
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls
Roasted Berries page four
- Claim Reward
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward
- Tepig encounter
- Claim Reward
- 3,500 XP
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Emboar encounter, and two Rare Candy
Field Research
- TBA