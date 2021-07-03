All Tepig Pokémon Go Community Day Just a Roasted Berries Research tasks and rewards – Dot Esports

The starters are back in rotation, with Tepig making an appearance as the featured Pokémon in Pokémon Go’s July Community Day,

This means on July 3, from the usual 11am to 5pm local time, players will be seeing a lot of the Fire Pig Pokémon, with an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Tepig, too.

Evolving a Pignite, Tepig’s second stage evolution, into an Emboar during the event will give it access to the powerful Fire-type attack Blast Burn. There will be a short grace period after the Community Day ends where players can still access Blast Burn too.

Throughout the event, players will have access to the Roasted Berries event-exclusive Special Research, which will cost $1 to unlock. If you plan to go all in and get the most out of the Tepig Community Day, here are all the tasks and rewards you can expect to see.

Special Research

Roasted Berries page one

Power up Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Tepig Tepig encounter

Make five Nice Throws 20 Tepig Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Tepig encounter, and an Incense

Roasted Berries page two

Catch 15 Tepig 50 Tepig Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Pignite encounter

Evolve three Tepig 10 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Tepig encounter, and an Incense

Roasted Berries page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Tepig Candy

Evolve one Pignite One Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Roasted Berries page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Tepig encounter

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Emboar encounter, and two Rare Candy

Field Research