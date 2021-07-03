all-star-wrap-up:-corbin,-north-advance-to-8u-district-4-title-game;-north,-south-pick-up-wins-in-district-4-9-10-year-old-fastpitch-tournament

Jul. 3—HAZARD — Corbin and North Laurel’s 8U All-Star teams will meet in Saturday’s District 4 title game at 2 p.m. after both picked up wins on Friday.

Corbin defeated South Laurel, 17-9, while North Laurel cruised past Jackson County, 25-4.

In girls’ action, both North Laurel and South Laurel’s 9-10-year old All-Star teams advanced in the District 4 9-10-year old Fastpitch Tournament with double-digit wins.

North Laurel defeated Knox County, 36-26 while South Laurel cruised past Harlan, 13-3.

8U District 4 Tournament

Corbin 17, South Laurel 9

The Corbin 8U All-Stars advanced to Saturday’s District 4 title game by combining solid hitting at the plate and impressive defensive play to defeat South Laurel, 17-9.

Corbin will face-off against unbeaten North Laurel at 2 p.m. on Saturday to see who will be crowned District 4 champions.

Micheal Campbell’s squad jumped out to a 3-1 advantage after the first inning and led 5-2 after the second inning of play. South Laurel scored four runs in the third inning to cut its deficit to 8-6 but couldn’t get any closer,

Corbin added a run in the fourth inning while scoring three runs in the fifth inning and six more in the sixth inning to wrap-up the win.

Campbell’s squad connected with 35 hits as Lenox Griffin led the way with a 4-for-4 effort at the plate that saw him connect with a home run while driving in four runs and scoring three times. Kyson French went 4-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored. Koa Sanders also turned in a perfect 4-for-4 effort while scoring twice. Rowdy Faulkner finished with three hits, three RBI, and one run scored while Colton Campbell turned in a three-hit effort while finishing with three RBI, and three runs scored. Caleb Campbell had three hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Asa Greiwe finished with three hits, one TBI, and one run scored. Bentley Campbell connected with three hits and crossed home plate three times. Kayson Duncum finished with two hits, and one RBI while Carter Davis had two hits.

South Laurel battled until the end, and tried to rally in the sixth inning but could manage only three runs.

Cruz Lee led South Laurel with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate while driving in two runs and scoring twice. Eli Lawson also went 3-for-3 with one RBI, and two runs scored. Hudson Lewis finished with two hits while driving in three runs and scoring twice. Kole Worthington and Cole Knuckles both had two hits and an RBI apiece. Malakai French finished with two hits, and one run scored while Ryder Dewees and Tanner Purvis each finished with a hit, and one run apiece. Forrest Taulbee drove in a run during the loss.

North Laurel 25, Jackson County 4

North Laurel continued to display its dominance in the 8U All-Star Tournament on Friday by knocking off Jackson County in three innings with a 25-4 win.

Dusty Allen’s squad has now played two games in the tournament and has outscored its opponents, 63-5.

North Laurel fell behind 4-3 in the first inning before scoring 12 runs in the second inning and 10 runs in the third inning to secure the 21-run win. North Laurel pounded out 25 hits while totaling 13 extra-base hits.

Enrique Campos led the way with a 4-for-4 effort while driving in three runs and finishing with three runs scored. Easton Eally was 3-for-3 with three RBI, and two runs scored. Mason Woods finished 3-for-3 with one RBI, and two runs scored. Brody Burgess turned in a 3-for-4 effort with three RBI, and three runs scored while Jayse Hubbard was also 3-for-4 with two RBI, and three runs scored. Gabe Gilliam collected two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Hunter Warren connected with two hits while driving in a run, and scoring three times. Jase Prince finished with two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored. Easton Allen had a hit, three RBI, and one run scored while Weston Reed, and Lake Woodyard both finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored apiece.

9-10-year old District 4 Fastpitch Tournament

Loser’s Bracket First Round

North Laurel 36, Knox County 26

North Laurel scored early and often during its 36-16 win over Knox County.

Travis Gregory’s squad scored three runs in the first inning, and two runs in the second inning before sending 21 batters to the plate in the third inning before scoring 16 runs. North Laurel added four runs in the fourth inning before putting the game away with 11 runs in the fifth inning.

Caitlyn Collett scores six times in the win for North Laurel while Emma Evans and Tayha Albright each scored five runs apiece. Ivy Bargo, and Shyann Smith each scored four runs apiece. Anniston Hensley, Jordynn Green, Erin Gregory, and Reece Holliday each scored three times apiece.

South Laurel 13, Harlan 3

South Laurel advanced to play Saturday at 2 p.m. Editor’s note: No other information was given.