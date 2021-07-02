All Smiles as The Queen Joins the Countess of Wessex at the Royal Windsor Horse Show – Royal Central

The Queen is attending one of her favourite summer events, the Royal Windsor Horse Show. On Thursday, 1 July The Queen wrapped up Royal Week in Scotland and finished her day by attending the Horse Show. She was joined by the Countess of Wessex and the Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

Her Majesty looked to be enjoying the day, smiling and laughing with those around her as she watched the event. She was wearing a teal coat, one of her favourite Launer handbags, and a floral patterned dress. She accessorised the look with a triple-strand pearl necklace and sunglasses.

Penny Romsey, the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, joined Her Majesty in the box. She was one of Prince Philip’s closest friends, and enjoyed carriage-driving with him.

The Countess of Wessex also looked to be enjoying herself throughout the day. She was dressed in a casual white top, a navy blazer, and a floor-length mint pleated skirt. Sophie finished her look off with casual white trainers.

Her Majesty also attended the second day of the show on Friday.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show is an annual event held on the grounds of Windsor each year. First held in 1943, it is the only UK horse event that hosts international competitions in show jumping, dressage, carriage-driving, and endurance driving, and is the largest outdoor horse show.

The Queen’s granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, will be competing at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The daughter of the Earl and the Countess of Wessex, Louise is an avid competitor in her late grandfather’s favourite sport, carriage driving. She notably inherited Prince Philip’s carriages and ponies after his passing.

This year, the competition started on Thursday, 1 July and will finish up on Sunday, 4 July. Lady Louise will be attending competition events throughout. The Queen is also at the show today, Friday 2 July.