- All PlayStation First Party Games Confirmed and Rumoured to be in Development GamingBolt
- Bluepoint Games Seemingly Pushes Back Against PlayStation Acquisition Rumors ComicBook.com
- Sony Was Not the Only Company Interested in Acquiring Housemarque, Says Studio Co-Founder and CEO PlayStation LifeStyle
- Returnal Update 1.4.1 Available on PS5 Today, Here Are the Patch Notes Push Square
- PlayStation Wasn’t the Only Company Interested in Buying Housemarque ComicBook.com
- View Full coverage on Google News