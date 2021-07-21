All of the Games EA Has Confirmed Will Not Be at EA Play Live 2021 – GameRant

As the company has in previous years, EA decided to not attend E3 2021. Instead, EA is hosting its own event soon called EA Play Live. The live stream has been supported by smaller EA Play streams that have showcased specific franchises or genres, such as the EA Play FPS showcase that gave fans a deeper look at what to expect from the upcoming Battlefield 2042.

However, there are many games that fans have been hoping to see at EA Play Live 2021. Some titles, like a reboot of the Dead Space series, have been heavily leaked and rumored to be making an appearance at the event. EA has played its cards relatively close to its chest as far as what fans should expect to see, though. However, EA has made it very clear that some of its biggest and most anticipated games in development will not be at the event, keeping fan expectations in check.

Mass Effect Will Not Be At EA Play Live 2021

The recent success of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has drummed up a lot of excitement for the future of the franchise. Fans have a lot of questions and theories about Mass Effect 4 after its teaser trailer hinted that Commander Shephard and N7 would be making a return to the franchise in its newest installment. However, developer BioWare has confirmed that it will not be showing what is next for the Mass Effect series during EA Play 2021, as the studio is not ready to show the game off to fans beyond the small teaser that it has already shown.

However, there is a lot of pressure on Mass Effect 4 to deliver, as any were disappointed by Mass Effect Andromeda when it was released in 2017. Though some have returned to Mass Effect Andromeda following the release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, there are many ways that fans hope Mass Effect 4 will compensate for Mass Effect Andromeda‘s lackluster features. With how much pressure BioWare surely feels around Mass Effect 4, the studio will likely wait until they are sure the new game will satisfy fans of the series before they start sharing more news about it.

Dragon Age 4 Will Not Be At EA Play Live 2021

BioWare is also currently developing Dragon Age 4, which the studio has been a little bit more willing to share information on. However, BioWare has also confirmed that Dragon Age 4 will be skipping this year’s EA Play Live. So far, players have gotten hints towards where the game will be set, as well as who its primary antagonist will be, but there is still a lot that isn’t known about the game. Rumors circulated around the start of the game’s development that it would be a live service title, but recent leaks claim differently. Apparently after the troubles with BioWare’s Anthem, as well as the success of Jedi: Fallen Order, the game was entirely rebooted in favor of a more traditional singleplayer RPG.

This has left players with a lot of questions about Dragon Age 4 that they will, unfortunately, have to wait to get answers to. Dragon Age 4‘s plot seems to be in a similar position as Mass Effect 3, with the game being the culmination of the Red Lyrium narrative that has been developing throughout the series thus far. Hopefully, BioWare will be able to deliver an ending in Dragon Age 4 that will be better received than the infamous ending of Mass Effect 3.

Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Will Not Be At EA Play Live 2021

There has not been any confirmation yet that Jed: Fallen Order is receiving an official sequel yet, but EA and developer Respawn Entertainment have teased a Jedi: Fallen Order 2 repeatedly. With the success of the first title, and how it has reportedly impacted the development of Dragon Age 4, it would make a lot of sense for EA to want to release a Jedi: Fallen Order 2 as well. However, EA has confirmed that there will be no Star Wars titles present at EA Play Live 2021, which rules out the game’s appearance in the show completely.

Skate 4 Will Not Be At EA Play Live 2021

Skate fans have been waiting for a follow-up to Skate 3 for years now, and EA’s announcement that a Skate 4 was in development came as a surprise to many fans. However, the developer, Full Circle, had remained quiet about the game since its initial reveal until just recently when it announced that Skate 4 will not be appearing at EA Play 2021. This was disappointing to fans of the series, as there are still many questions about the game due to the fact that no gameplay or footage has been shown.

However, in consolation for the game skipping EA Play, Full Circle did release a behind-the-scenes teaser for Skate 4. The teaser shows off some footage of the team motion-capturing different tricks and bails, but does not show any actual gameplay or in-engine footage. Still, the teaser did show reactions of a variety of different content creators and skaters who were given a brief look at the game, with Full Circle trying to assuage the worries of fans. The teaser even featured the cheeky title “We’re Working on It,” so hopefully fans will get some more official news on the game soon.

Need for Speed Will Not Be At EA Play Live 2021

The newest entry in the Need for Speed franchise was delayed into 2022 as its developer, Criterion, was shifted to assist with the upcoming Battlefield 2042. However, the new entry is heavily anticipated by fans, as it will be the first Need for Speed game developed by Criterion since 2012’s Need for Speed: Most Wanted. On the bright side, Criterion’s other entry in the series, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, recently received a remaster. As such, fans have some racing action to tide them over until next year. The new Need for Speed is reportedly still early in development, too, ensuring that the developers likely do not have much to show off just yet.

EA Play will be broadcasting live on its YouTube and Twitch pages on July 22, 2021, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

MORE: Dead Space’s Necromorph Lore Explained





Email



Mass Effect: Cerberus Organization Explained

About The Author