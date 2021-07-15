all-knotted-up:-bucks-rally-to-even-nba-finals

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 14: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes up for a shot against Jae Crowder #99 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half in Game Four of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The only thing that could stop Devin Booker in Game 4 of the NBA Finals was foul trouble.

That and Khris Middleton.

The unheralded Milwaukee Bucks wing scored 14 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, including 10 straight in the waning minutes, to overcome his Phoenix Suns counterpart’s remarkable performance in a 109-103 victory that tied the series, 2-2. Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday in Phoenix at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Check back soon for more details.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

More from Yahoo Sports: