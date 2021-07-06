All Jump-Start Special Research, event-exclusive Field Research tasks, and rewards in the Pokémon Go 5th Anniversary event – Dot Esports

Pokémon Go is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a big event that will highlight many of the new features added to the game over the years, including the new real-time sky mechanic.
From July 6 to 15, Flying Pikachu with a five-shaped balloon, Shiny Darumaka, and Shiny Meltan will all be available for the first time, alongside all of the starter Pokémon currently available in Pokémon Go.
Niantic has also launched a new Item Bag expansion, letting players expand their inventory to 3,500, which is perfect timing, since a new Collection Challenge and a mix of new and old research will be featured during the fifth anniversary event.
The“Jump-Start” Special Research from last year’s anniversary is making a return, while new event-exclusive Field Research is also going to be available. So if you plan to take the challenge and complete both, here are all of the research tasks and rewards that will be live during the event.
Jump-Start Special Research
Jump-Start page one
- Make a new Friend
- 5,000 XP
- Catch three Pokémon with Weath Boost
- 5,000 XP
- Hatch an Egg
- 5,000 XP
Total Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, two Lucky Eggs, and a Dratini encounter
Jump-Start page two
- Earn a Candy by walking with your Buddy
- 30 Dratini Candy
- Take a Snapshot of Dratini
- 30 Dratini Candy
- Evolve a Dratini
- 10,000 XP
Total Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, one Premium Raid Pass, and two Lucky Eggs
Jump-Start page three
- Power up a Pokémon 10 times
- 15,000 XP
- Battle another Trainer in the Great League
- 15,000 XP
- Battle in a Raid
- 15,000 XP
Total Rewards: 15,000 XP, two Lucky Eggs, and two Star Pieces
Jump-Start page four
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- Chimchar encounter
- Catch a Legendary Pokémon from a Field Research Breakthrough or a Raid
- Piplup encounter
- Hatch three Eggs
- Turtwig encounter
Total Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, two Lucky Eggs, and a Shiny Eevee encounter
Jump-Start page five
- Take a Snapshot of Eevee
- 30,000 XP
- Send five Gifts to Friends
- 30,000 XP
- Trade three Pokémon
- 30,000 XP
Total Rewards: 30,000 XP, two Lucky Eggs, and a Lapras encounter
Jump-Start page six
- Make a new Friend
- 60 Drainti candy
- Win a level three or higher Raid
- 60 Dratini Candy
- Evolve a Dragonair
- 100,000 XP
Total Rewards: 100,000 XP, 15,000 Stardust, and two Lucky Eggs
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch five Pokémon
- Bulbasaur encounter
- Charmander encounter
- Squirtle encounter
- Use five Berries to help catch a Pokémon
- Chikorita encounter
- Cyndaquil encounter
- Totodile encounter
- Take five Snapshots of wild Pokémon
- Treecko encounter
- Torchic encounter
- Mudkip encounter
- Make five Great Throws
- Turtwig encounter
- Chimchar encounter
- Piplup encounter
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms
- Snivy encounter
- Tepig encounter
- Oshawott encounter
- Send five Gifts
- Chespin encounter
- Fennekin encounter
- Froakie encounter
- Earn two Candies walking with your Buddy
- Eight Poké Balls