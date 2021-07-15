Home NEWS All hands must be on deck to end insecurity in Nigeria – Wamakko
All hands must be on deck to end insecurity in Nigeria – Wamakko

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence as well as Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has lamented that the security of lives and property of all law-abiding Nigerians is a collective responsibility.


In a statement signed by the senator’s Senior Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Hon. Bashir Rabe Mani, and made available to newsmen in Gusau, said the lawmaker stated this at the finals of the Hausa Poetry Competition on Security Challenges in Northern Nigeria, organized by the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

Wamakko, who was a former Sokoto State Governor, said: “Ensuring security is a collective agreement of all of us, the Government, the citizens, as well as all and sundry.”

He also stressed the need for the citizens to provide credible intelligence to the various security agencies as they need support of all and sundry.

According to Wamakko,” it is only when all hands have been put on deck that the menace of insecurity in the country can be adequately tackled, otherwise the security agencies would be labouring in vain.”

