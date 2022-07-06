all-faith-leaders-bat-for-unity-&-peace-at-jamiat-goodwill-event

NEW DELHI: Stepping up its effort for goodwill among communities and appealing for calm, the Jamiat Ulama -i-Hind (JUH) at the first of a 1,000 proposed “Sadbhawana Sammelans” brought on one platform in speakers from across religions with JUH president

Maulana Mahmood Madani

saying that those justifying resorting to violence by citing it to be a “reaction to an action” are wrong and dishonest as Islam does not allow this at all.

While he made no reference to any incident of communal violence, Madani’s statement, given at the event held in New Delhi, gains significance as it comes against the backdrop of the recent killings in Udaipur and Amravati.

In a show of goodwill, the

Sammelan

was attended by the national convener of Bharatiya Sarva Dharma Sansad, Goswami Sushilji Maharaj, Acharya Lokesh Mani who is the president of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati, religious leader of

Ravi Das Samaj

, Swamiji Vir Singh

Hatkari Maharaj

, Buddhist guru Acharya Yeshi Phon Tosk, Pastor Maurish Parker, representatives of the Sikh community and others.

All of them appealed for “protection of India’s composite nationalism”. “Today certain forces are active to spread hatred in the country. And the peace activists are being sidelined, so let’s unite to show that peace has always emerged victorious,” they said. Goswami Sushilji Maharaj warned those who want to break the country will never succeed in their nefarious design. “India belongs to all citizens from across religions and will always belong to everyone. Everyone has made sacrifices for this country. No one can question the loyalty of any citizen of the country.”

