all-eyes-are-on-ohio-special-election-following-loss-by-trump-backed-candidate-in-texas

-
The Guardian
‘A one-man scam Pac’: Trump’s money hustling tricks prompt fresh scrutiny
The ex-president has built an arsenal of groups staffed with ex-officials and loyalists seemingly aimed at sustaining his political hopes for a comeback Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona, on 24 July. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images Donald Trump’s penchant for turning his political and legal troubles into fundraising schemes has long been recognized, but the former US president’s money hustling tricks seem to have expanded since his defeat by Joe Biden, prompting new scrutiny and criticism f
-
The Guardian
Want to make Jim Jordan sing about the Capitol attack? Ask Jefferson Davis
The Ohio Republican admits he spoke to Trump the day the Confederate flag flew in Congress. Aptly, the investigation of John Brown’s raid sets precedent for what must happen nextWhat did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when? Jim Jordan listens as Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters at the US Capitol. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA The House select committee on the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol, according to chairman Bennie Thompson, should “not be reluctant” to include on its witne
-
The Daily Beast
He Repped Kyle Rittenhouse, MAGA Monkey Owners… and Capitol Rioters
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe U.S. Capitol riot launched one of the largest investigations in Justice Department history, with hundreds of defendants now facing charges. But the lawyer who’s put himself at the center of nearly 20 of the legal defenses has plenty of problems of his own—from a bizarre legal strategy and looming debts to a struggling case defending a handful of chimpanzees.Once a high-flying civil attorney, lawyer John Pierce has reinvented himse
-
The Wrap
Tucker Carlson Annoys Seth MacFarlane So Much He’s Considering Taking ‘Family Guy’ Off Fox
“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane said that he’s getting so fed up with Fox News’ star host, Tucker Carlson, that he’s toying with moving his animated adult comedy show to another network. After broadcasting “Family Guy” on Fox for 19 seasons, MacFarlane said that Carlson’s antics on Fox News has him rethinking Fox Broadcasting Company as the home for “Family Guy” and his other animated sitcom, “American Dad!” where it has been since its 2005 launch. Although it’s not the same division as Fox
-
Axios
High-ranking Democratic lawmaker in New Mexico House resigns amid allegations of fraud
A high-ranking New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker has resigned amid a federal investigation into possible fraud, racketeering, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.Driving the news: Sheryl Williams Stapleton stepped down Friday as New Mexico’s House majority leader, and from her seat, after state and federal authorities served subpoenas on an Albuquerque school district where Stapleton is employed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Stapleton works as d
-
Reuters
U.S. Republican report says coronavirus leaked from Chinese lab; scientists still probing origins
A preponderance of evidence proves the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic leaked from a Chinese research facility, said a report by U.S. Republicans released on Monday, a conclusion that U.S. intelligence agencies have not reached. The report also cited “ample evidence” that Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) scientists – aided by U.S. experts and Chinese and U.S. government funds – were working to modify coronaviruses to infect humans and such manipulation could be hidden. Representative Mike McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the report by the panel’s Republican staff.
-
-
Associated Press
Texas audit proposed by GOP would miss minor but real errors
A group of Texas Republicans wants to audit the 2020 election results in just the large, mostly Democratic counties across the state. If they get their way, they’ll miss many of the real — but minor — errors in the state’s vote count. The group found a series of errors that would not come close to changing Republican Donald Trump’s victory in the state or any other statewide race.