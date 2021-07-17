All event-exclusive Legendary Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day’s Frost Hour – Dot Esports

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 has more moving parts than most events that Niantic puts on, and that is with it just running over two days.

Depending on when you are playing, you will be dealing with different bonuses, rewards, and content that typically change every hour. Specifically for day two, which runs on July 18 from 10am to 6pm local time, every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been available in Pokémon Go will be back in the raid rotation.

Niantic is splitting it up like the habitat rotations, using four individual raid hours, Wind, Lava, Frost, and Thunder Hours, to divide up which Pokémon are appearing in five-star raids.

For the Frost Hour, which will run at 12pm and 4pm local time, players will encounter Water and Ice-type Pokémon, with the addition of the regional exclusive Lake Trio. If you want to brave the wintery atmosphere, here are every event-exclusive Legendary Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day’s Frost Hour. You should also keep an eye out for Hoopa’s rings at 2am local time ahead of the event changing.

Frost Hour raids