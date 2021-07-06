

By Elizabeth Adegbesan The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said the All commodity Terms of Trade Index fell by 0.51 percent from January to March, 2021.

In its latest Commodity Price Indices and Terms of Trade,first quarter of 2021, (Q1’21) NBS stated the all commodity group import index increased by 0.82 percent between January and March, 2021. Similarly,the all commodity group export index rose by 0.31 percent between January and March, 2021.

NBS stated:” The All commodity Terms of Trade Index for January, February and March 2021 stood at 101.64, 101.81 and 101.12 respectively.

“The All commodity group terms of trade increased by 0.17 percent in February but fell by 0.67 percent in March resulting in an average decline of 0.51 percent between January and March 2021.

“The decline was driven by decreases in the prices of Mineral products (-1.21 percent), base metals (-0.65 percent), and Boilers, machinery and chemical appliance (-0.46 percent) but was offset by increases in the prices of Vegetable products (2.0 percent), Live animals; animal products (0.88 percent) and Products of the chemical and allied industries (0.68 percent) respectively

On imports it said:”The all commodity group import index increased by 0.82 percent between January and March, 2021. This was driven mainly by an increase in the prices of Mineral products (1.53 percent ), Live animals; animal products (1.38 percent) and Animal and Vegetable fats and oils and other Cleavage products (1.24 percent).

“However, the index was negatively affected by declines in the prices of products of the chemical and Allies industries (-0.36 percent) as well as Wood and articles of wood, wood charcoal and articles (-0.29 percent).



“The All Region import index rose 0.82 percent between January and March 2021 due to marginal increases in prices of imports from some Regions: Europe (1.16 percent), Asia (0.75 percent) and Africa 0.11 percent). ” However, prices of imports from America and Oceania during the period recorded marginal decreases of 0.26 percent and 0.36 percent

respectively. “The month –on-month changes showed an increase of 0.75 percent in February and 0.07 percent in

March.”