All comers affairs, open-door policy, reason for APC’s growth in Kogi – Bello

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has revealed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his state has recorded significant growth because the party is an all-comers affair coupled with its open door policy.

He said the people believe in APC administration in the state, hence, the party grew after the 2019 governorship election, according to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mohammed Onogwu, sent to bioreports.

The governor commended party members across the 239 wards of the state over what he described as peaceful and orderly conduct of party ward congress.

The statement said the exercise was transparent and democratic which was in line with the APC constitution.

“The party membership in the state has increased significantly after the 2019 Governorship election.

“Kogi people believe in the APC led administration in the state and there is no doubt about that.

‘Kogi State has a track record of conducting peaceful events owing largely to the fact that we operate an open policy and an all-comers affair where every individual at any level was equally recognized and regarded.”

Bello explained that an affirmative system of ward congress was adopted as a result of how member’s voices have been united over time in decision making.