all-calhoun-county-girls-track-and-field:-brisendine-helped-young-alexandria-squad-claim-county-championship

Jul. 9—To say that Alexandria’s girls track team was young in 2021 is an understatement.

For leading a team with 17 seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders on a 25-athlete roster to the program’s third county championship in a row, Chase Brisendine is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County coach of the year for girls track and field.

The Valley Cubs also won the Class 5A, Section 4 meet at Guntersville and finished eighth at state.

Alexandria dominated at county, finishing with 178 points. Second-place Oxford finished with 108.5. Karlee Walker led the way with four gold medals.

The county meet was the first since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Alabama High School Athletic Association to suspend, and the State Department of Education to later shut down extracurricular activities in 2020.

“Even with a lot of those eighth-graders and ninth-graders, last season was going to be their first season,” Brisendine said. “We went to one meet and got shut down, so I basically have 17 kids that had never been to one track meet before this year.”

