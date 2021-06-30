All Bethesda Games Now Available On Xbox Game Pass | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

More options have been added to Xbox Game Pass for fans of Bethesda game titles. The announcement was made during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase during E3 2021. While many fans may have been frustrated or disappointed with the lack of content pertaining to highly anticipated projects like The Elder Scrolls 6, the inclusion of past popular titles on Xbox Game Pass will hopefully help tide them over until more information is available. There has also been confirmation of upcoming Bethesda projects like Starfield being available on Xbox Game Pass on day one of launch, which is exciting news for any players already using the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Many fans of titles like Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and Doom have been waiting with cautious curiosity to see what announcements Bethesda would put out after being acquired by Microsoft last year. The appearance of Xbox and Bethesda at E3 2021 confirmed that the companies plan to work together to continue to bring fans titles that have been in progress for several years. However, there are likely some that are still skeptical of what the future will hold for Bethesda, and if there will be major changes to the development of some of its most popular titles.

During the E3 2021 conference, it was announced that 10 more Bethesda games would be added to the twenty already available on Xbox Game Pass. This means players can now download and play 30 Bethesda titles if they are part of the Game Pass subscription service. For many gamers, the inclusion of these titles may be incentive to purchase the Xbox Game Pass, which starts at $9.99 USD a month and can be purchased for PC or Xbox consoles.

All 30 Bethesda Games On Xbox Game Pass

Below is the list of all Bethesda games currently available to play on Xbox Game Pass with a subscription according to Xbox. There are many options for both PC and console players, so gamers for either platform will have plenty of titles to pick between.

Arx Fatalis – PC

The Evil Within – PC/Xbox

The Evil Within 2 – PC/Xbox

Fallout Tactics – PC

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition – PC

Fallout New Vegas – Xbox

Fallout 2 – PC

Fallout – PC

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition – PC

Fallout 3 – Xbox

Fallout 76 – PC/Xbox

Fallout 4 – PC/Xbox

Wolfenstein 2 Standard Edition – PC

Wolfenstein: The New Order – PC/Xbox

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – PC/Xbox

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – PC/Xbox

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus – Xbox

Doom – Xbox

Doom Eternal Standard Edition – PC/Xbox

Doom (1993) – PC/Xbox

Doom 64 – PC/Xbox

Doom 2 Classic – PC/Xbox

Doom 3 – PC/Xbox

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition – PC/Xbox

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind – Xbox

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition – PC

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition – PC

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion – Xbox

The Elder Scrolls Online – Xbox

Dishonored Definitive Edition – PC/Xbox

Dishonored 2 – PC/Xbox

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – PC/Xbox

Prey – PC/Xbox

Rage – Xbox

Rage 2 -PC/Xbox

With so many new and classic Bethesda titles to try out or replay, gamers with the Xbox Game Pass will be kept busy until new titles release in the coming months. Those who choose to get the Xbox Game Pass may also want to keep an eye out for games Xbox announced at E3 2021, as many upcoming titles will be playable immediately for those who have opted into the Game Pass subscription.

