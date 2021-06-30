All Bethesda Games Now Available On Xbox Game Pass | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

Xbox Game Pass has added 10 more Bethesda games to the options currently available, allowing fans to play 30 Bethesda games with Game Pass access.
More options have been added to Xbox Game Pass for fans of Bethesda game titles. The announcement was made during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase during E3 2021. While many fans may have been frustrated or disappointed with the lack of content pertaining to highly anticipated projects like The Elder Scrolls 6, the inclusion of past popular titles on Xbox Game Pass will hopefully help tide them over until more information is available. There has also been confirmation of upcoming Bethesda projects like Starfield being available on Xbox Game Pass on day one of launch, which is exciting news for any players already using the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Continue scrolling to keep reading
Click the button below to start this article in quick view.
Many fans of titles like Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and Doom have been waiting with cautious curiosity to see what announcements Bethesda would put out after being acquired by Microsoft last year. The appearance of Xbox and Bethesda at E3 2021 confirmed that the companies plan to work together to continue to bring fans titles that have been in progress for several years. However, there are likely some that are still skeptical of what the future will hold for Bethesda, and if there will be major changes to the development of some of its most popular titles.
During the E3 2021 conference, it was announced that 10 more Bethesda games would be added to the twenty already available on Xbox Game Pass. This means players can now download and play 30 Bethesda titles if they are part of the Game Pass subscription service. For many gamers, the inclusion of these titles may be incentive to purchase the Xbox Game Pass, which starts at $9.99 USD a month and can be purchased for PC or Xbox consoles.
All 30 Bethesda Games On Xbox Game Pass
Below is the list of all Bethesda games currently available to play on Xbox Game Pass with a subscription according to Xbox. There are many options for both PC and console players, so gamers for either platform will have plenty of titles to pick between.
- Arx Fatalis – PC
- The Evil Within – PC/Xbox
- The Evil Within 2 – PC/Xbox
- Fallout Tactics – PC
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition – PC
- Fallout New Vegas – Xbox
- Fallout 2 – PC
- Fallout – PC
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition – PC
- Fallout 3 – Xbox
- Fallout 76 – PC/Xbox
- Fallout 4 – PC/Xbox
- Wolfenstein 2 Standard Edition – PC
- Wolfenstein: The New Order – PC/Xbox
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood – PC/Xbox
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – PC/Xbox
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus – Xbox
- Doom – Xbox
- Doom Eternal Standard Edition – PC/Xbox
- Doom (1993) – PC/Xbox
- Doom 64 – PC/Xbox
- Doom 2 Classic – PC/Xbox
- Doom 3 – PC/Xbox
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition – PC/Xbox
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind – Xbox
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition – PC
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition – PC
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion – Xbox
- The Elder Scrolls Online – Xbox
- Dishonored Definitive Edition – PC/Xbox
- Dishonored 2 – PC/Xbox
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – PC/Xbox
- Prey – PC/Xbox
- Rage – Xbox
- Rage 2 -PC/Xbox
With so many new and classic Bethesda titles to try out or replay, gamers with the Xbox Game Pass will be kept busy until new titles release in the coming months. Those who choose to get the Xbox Game Pass may also want to keep an eye out for games Xbox announced at E3 2021, as many upcoming titles will be playable immediately for those who have opted into the Game Pass subscription.
Next: Biggest Sci-Fi Games Revealed At E3 2021
Source: Xbox
Genshin Impact 1.7 Beta Test: Where & How To Sign Up
About The Author
Laura Gray
(529 Articles Published)
Laura Gray is a writer, illustrator and gamer in cozy Boise Idaho. They have had a wild freelance career in being a nerd, spending time traveling as a professional cosplayer and becoming a published illustrator while working the night grind as an IT tech. Laura is currently a content writer for D&D campaigns and Screenrant while working on personal writing projects for publication. They are also busy welcoming their first child into their life, which has been the best adventure life has given yet.
More From Laura Gray