All American Season 3, Episode 16 recap: No Opp Left Behind – Show Snob

In the previous episode of All American, some relationships were mended, while others unraveled. How will this affect the rest of the football season?

Crenshaw had won the game before their state championship. Coop is taking the GED. Jordan is practicing his throwing arm behind Montes’s back. He is also now cleared to play. Jordan and Spencer are talking about how Spencer got a full ride to Ohio, but he doesn’t know if he can take it. He doesn’t want to leave the family behind. Jordan tries to convince him that his family will be fine.

All American Season 3, Episode 16: Will Spencer take the scholarship?

Preach and his daughter are still hiding their secret from Mo.

Montes is giving the team a pep talk before practice. JJ has been deemed QB 1. Jordan is annoyed that he has to stay out one more game, but Montes isn’t changing her mind.

Back in Crenshaw, Coop and Patience are walking down the hall and run into Spencer. Spencer welcomes Patience with open arms and then Patience leaves Spencer and Coop alone.

Coop and Spencer have an awkward conversation. But Coop ends up giving him the same advice Jordan did about the scholarship. Patience walks back and invites Spencer to a Friendsgiving. He can’t say no.

Asher and JJ are at the cafe. Asher is worried about JJ’s performance in the game. JJ tells Asher that Montes’s husband is the defensive coordinator at Coastal Carolina. He might be coming to the next game. This just upped Asher’s game.

Simone and Jordan are talking after her tennis practice. She is upset that she didn’t get the scholarship that she wanted. Jordan says that they should get away for the weekend. Simone says that they should go visit her aunt in Atlanta.

Asher goes into Coach Montes’s office. He is angry that she never told him about her husband. She wants him to fight for his spot.

Preach shows up at the cafe in Crenshaw with Coop merchandise. Layla breaks it to Coop that she is going to do a mini winter tour. Layla can’t go on the tour, so Coop says that Preach can go. Only he won’t want to because of his daughter.

Jordan walks into the kitchen at the Baker house. Billy and Laura are waiting for him with an invitation to Simone and Jordan’s wedding. They are shocked, but he insists that he isn’t signing any annulment papers.

In Crenshaw, Patience thanks Layla for letting her host the party at her house. Carrie is also there. Something is going on with Carrie, though.

In Beverly, Simone and Olivia are also invited to Friendsgiving. Olivia is not sure about going. Simone tells her that it will all be fine.

Grace and Dillon are at the high school. Carter has gotten Grace a bottle of champagne to tell her that she got another bid to do another community garden. Grace invites him over to drink it.

Mo goes to the cafe and Preach calls her over. He is standing there with their daughter. Preach is angry that Mo never said anything. Mo said that she was planning on telling him, but we don’t buy it.

All American Season 3, Episode 16: How is Friendsgiving going to go?

Spencer sees this interaction and knows something is up. He gets to Layla’s house with Olivia and tells her what he saw.

Everyone has made it to Friendsgiving. Patience starts the night with a toast. She knows that there have been some problems while she was gone. So, she makes everyone share something that they are grateful for in the group.

All American — “No Opp Left Behind” — Pictured (L-R): Anna Lore as Carrie and Greta Onieogou as Layla — Photo: Bill Inoshita/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Jordan, Spencer, and Coop are talking about the mac and cheese and how they only eat Grace’s. Carrie mentions that she made it and they all take sandwiches.

Spencer and Jordan go outside to talk about football. Simone and Olivia join them. Jordan invites Olivia and Spencer to Atlanta next weekend. They all agree to go.

Patience goes up to Coop and tells her that she should mend things with Spencer.

Billy is in his office and Laura shows up to talk to him about Jordan’s wedding. Laura does not want the wedding to happen, while Billy is willing to let it happen to see how Jordan handles it.

Layla is talking to Olivia in the kitchen. Olivia says that she and Spencer are still just friends. They start talking about Coop’s mini-tour.

Coop builds up the courage to go talk to Spencer. She reminds Spencer that his family is her family. She will look out for them. She also tells him that he needs to start looking for colleges. Coop waves the white flag and they are friends again.

Spencer goes to help Layla and she wants him to walk away. When he won’t, she does.

All American Season 3 Episode 16: Will Beverly make it to the state championship?

Asher is getting ready before the game. Jordan has to give him a pep talk to get his head in the game. JJ also walks in also unsure of himself and his new red hair. Jordan is forced to give him a pep talk, too.

If they win this game, they are in the championship game.

By the end of the second quarter, Beverly isn’t doing so well. They are down by two touchdowns. JJ ends it by throwing an interception.

Carter is at Grace’s house. They are drinking champagne, but Dillon keeps interfering with their evening. Grace sends him to his room and Carter is understanding.

In the locker room, Montes yells at Asher for getting into his own head. Jordan catches JJ in the hallway. He gives JJ the talk he needs. Hopefully, this works.

We are back for the second half. The eagles start to soar.

In the fourth quarter, the game is tied up. JJ has the ball and decides to run it. He hits the pylon for the win.

The boys are very excited about their win in the locker room. Asher goes into the Coach’s office to apologize. She then invites him to meet her husband.

Olivia goes to Layla’s house to talk to her. Carrie answers and says that Layla has a headache. Only she doesn’t, Carrie lied to Olivia and then to Layla.

Grace sits down with Dillon. He is worried that when Spencer leaves, Carter will take over. Grace reassures him that this won’t happen.

Laura finally tells Jordan that if this is something he really wants that they will be there.

Spencer makes it home and Coop comes knocking on the door. She invites him to go skydiving with her.

Jordan also goes into the Coach’s office. Jordan wants to be QB 1 for state. Only the coach thinks that it is a huge risk because Spencer and Billy know his playbook.

Will Jordan be back in the game for the state championship? How will Atlanta do you think the trip to Atlanta will go? Leave a comment below

Catch the next episode of All American on Monday, July 5, on The CW.