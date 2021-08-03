alibaba-to-face-investors-as-beijing’s-business-crackdown-grows

Hong Kong (CNN Business) Alibaba is still an online shopping behemoth in China. But the tech titan has been slammed in recent months by Beijing’s widening crackdown on private business, stoking concerns about its future.

The company will report results for its most recent quarter on Tuesday.

Alibaba’s main business — e-commerce — has held up well during the coronavirus pandemic, soaring as people turn to online shopping to buy things without leaving their homes. The company has also benefited from continued economic strength in China, which averted the recession that pummeled most of the globe last year.

The company is expected to report revenue of 209 billion yuan ($32 billion) for the quarter, a 36% increase from a year earlier, according to data provider Refinitiv.

But the prospect of further scrutiny from Chinese regulators looms large.