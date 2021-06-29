Alia Bhatt enjoys fam jam with Ranbir Kapoor in same midi dress from mom’s birthday – Hindustan Times

Actor Alia Bhatt loves repeating clothes and making sustainable fashion choices. She is one of the front running celebrities on a list that talks about the same and features stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, and more. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star has repeated some of her most glamorous ensembles on several occasions, and, each time, she has wowed us all. For a recent get together with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s family, the actor did the same.

Recently, Neetu Kapoor shared a happy family picture on Instagram. It featured her son Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni. She captioned the post, “My world.”

Alia was all smiles as she posed with Ranbir and his family in the photo. She opted for a peach-coloured dress in which she looked incredible. She wore the ensemble with a sleek middle-parted hairdo, gold hoop earrings and subtle dewy make-up. A glowing Alia looked simply stunning in the click.

Her midi dress featured a deep square neckline that had balloon sleeves and flared silhouette. It is from the shelves of designer Mara Hoffman’s clothing label. The pastel hue of the ensemble makes it a perfect fit for summer.

This is not the first time that Alia has worn this outfit for a special occasion. She chose the same midi dress in October last year to celebrate her mother Soni Razdan’s birthday. At that time, she had teamed the simple button-down midi dress with no jewellery and a centre-parted sleek ponytail.

Alia had worn the dress by pulling the sleeves in off-shoulder style for her mother’s birthday bash. She had also shared several pictures from the celebration, attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor.

On the professional front, Alia is currently prepping for a dark comedy titled Darlings. She is producing the film under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Other than this, she has Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and her pan-Indian debut, RRR, in the pipeline.

