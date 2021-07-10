Home SPORTS Alexandria, Harrisburg remain No. 1 in amateur baseball poll
Alexandria, Harrisburg remain No. 1 in amateur baseball poll

Jul. 10—The Alexandria Angels (Class B) and Harrisburg Hops (Class A) remain No. 1 in their respective classes in this week’s South Dakota amateur baseball poll.

There will be no poll next week before the final poll of the season will be released the week of July 19-24.

Here is this week’s complete poll:

—Class B — 1. Alexandria Angels; 2. Dell Rapids Mudcats; 3. Canova Gang; 4. Flandreau Cardinals; 5. Mount Vernon Mustangs; 6. Lennox Only One Alpacas; 7. Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds; 8. Crofton (Neb.) Bluejays; 9. Winner-Colome Pheasants; 10. Plankinton F&M Bankers. Also receiving votes: Akron (Iowa) Rebels and Humboldt-Hartford Gamecocks.

—Class A — 1. Harrisburg Hops; 2. Yankton Tappers; 3. Brookings Cubs; 4. Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar; 5. Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels. Also receiving votes: Brandon Rats, Renner Monarchs and Castlewood Ravens.

