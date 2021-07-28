Home ENTERTAINMENT Alexa Swinton joins `Sex and the City` reboot for HBO Max – WION
ENTERTAINMENT

Alexa Swinton joins `Sex and the City` reboot for HBO Max – WION

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
alexa-swinton-joins-`sex-and-the-city`-reboot-for-hbo-max-–-wion

‘And Just Like That’ Tilda Swinton has joined ‘Sex and the City’ reboot planned for HBO Max. 

The actress was spotted shooting for the project in New York tin the role of Rose Goldenblatt. She was seen this weekend alongside Kristin Davis and Evan Handler, who play Rose’s doting parents, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and her husband Harry. 

Newcomer Cathy Ang was also on set and is believed to be portraying the Goldenblatt’s eldest daughter Lily.

There was also some celebration outside the Manhattan School for Music which featured Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Mario Cantone.  


 


‘And Just Like That’ will feature a new chapter in the lives of all characters of ‘Sex and the City’ reboot. The main trio of Carrie (Parker), Miranda, and Charlotte will navigate the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. 

It will be divided into 10 episodes.

The reboot will also have cast members — Chris Noth, Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

New Zealand pie awards has its first queen...

Amanda Holden poses with her daughters Alexa and...

Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Hina Khan is ‘super...

John Cena Is Ready To Fight Dwayne Johnson...

Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day” Release Info...

Esha Deol says dad Dharmendra wasn’t keen on...

When Govinda ‘just couldn’t’ shoot romantic scene with...

Apple Services Set Records, TV+ ‘Moving In Right...

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra says he wanted to drink...

Bob Odenkirk collapses on Better Call Saul set...

Leave a Reply