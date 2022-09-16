Alex Jones’ wife said she is ‘unaware’ and ‘upset’ her husband sent a nude photo of her to Roger Stone

Alex Jones.Zach Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Alex Jones’ legal team accidentally sent a trove of personal text messages to opposing counsel in a defamation case.

Among the texts was a nude photo of Jones’ wife that he sent to Roger Stone, the plaintiff’s attorney said.

Erika Wulff-Jones told Insider she wasn’t aware of the exchange and was upset about the disclosure.

The wife of conservative radio host Alex Jones told Insider on Tuesday that she was “unaware” her husband sent a nude photo of her to former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone.

The illicit picture was among a trove of text messages that Jones’ own lawyer accidentally turned over to opposing counsel in a defamation damages trial involving the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim.

Mark Bankston, who represented the parents in the case, told The Young Turks on Monday that Jones’ legal team accidentally turned Jones’ text messages — including a nude photo of Jones’ wife, Erika Wulff-Jones, that was sent to Stone.

Wulff-Jones confirmed to Insider that she didn’t know about the text message exchange, but seemed uninterested in pursuing charges against her husband.

“Honestly I was unaware that this occurred,” Wulff-Jones told Insider. “I’m sure this was some type of brag exchange, look how hot my wife is type thing.”

“I am upset that he took privilege to send the image to someone without my knowledge. However, that’s really the least of my problems right now,” Wulff-Jones added.

It is not clear what Wulff-Jones was referring to.

Jones and his wife married in 2017 and have one child together, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Norm Pattis, an attorney for Alex Jones, declined to comment when asked by Insider about the photo.

The accidentally leaked texts have already been sent to the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol at its request, according to Bioreports.

Jones was at the Capitol and gave a speech the night before the insurrection.

An Austin, Texas, jury ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in damages to Sandy Hook parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis last week for claiming the 2012 shooting was a government-orchestrated hoax.

Jones is also facing additional defamation trials from Sandy Hook families in Texas and Connecticut court; he has already been found liable for defamation in those trials after refusing to cooperate with judges’ orders.

In addition to Jones’ legal troubles, Wulff-Jones is involved in a pending criminal case related to her arrest last Christmas Eve on charges of assaulting a family member and resisting arrest.

At the time, her husband told the Bioreports that the alleged incident was the result of a “medication imbalance,” while declining to elaborate more on what happened and whether he had been injured.

“It’s a private family matter that happened on Christmas Eve,” Jones told the AP. “I love my wife and care about her and it appears to be some kind of medication imbalance.”

