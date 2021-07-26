alex-cora-responds-to-yankees-announcer’s-fenway-park-jab

Is Red Sox crowd ‘quiet’? Cora responds to Yankees announcer’s jab originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Michael Kay added a little broadcast booth juice to the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry over the weekend.

During Thursday’s series opener between Boston and New York at Fenway Park, the YES Network’s Yankees play-by-play announcer took a dig at Boston fans by suggesting they only make noise when their team is playing well.

“The Red Sox crowd, very quiet,” Kay said. “Now, players who have played for the Red Sox, I have spoke with them and they said the difference between a Red Sox crowd and a Yankees crowd is a Yankees crowd at Yankee Stadium will get loud to try and spur the team on to do something. And the Red Sox crowd reacts to something good and they’re being shut out right now so it’s kind of a quiet situation at Fenway Park.”

Tomase: Rays’ trade for Cruz turns up heat on Bloom, Red Sox

Color analyst David Cone compared the atmosphere to a movie theater, and Kay agreed.

“When things get ‘Fast and Furious,’ they cheer,” Kay said. “And that has long been the scouting report on the Fenway crowd. That’s not a knock on them. They react rather than being proactive.”

Kay can claim that’s not a diss of Red Sox fans, but he’s still insinuating that Yankees fans are better — and Alex Cora disagrees.

The Red Sox manager was asked prior to Saturday’s game about the atmosphere at Fenway Park on Friday night and responded with a nice one-liner.

“It wasn’t a movie theater,” Cora told WEEI’s Will Fleming, via Rob Bradford. “It was Fenway Park and it was fun.”

The Red Sox gave their fans plenty to cheer about this weekend: They took three of four from the Yankees despite trailing in all four games, rallying for a 10-inning victory Thursday and stunning New York on Sunday by scoring five runs in the eighth inning en route to a 5-4 win.

So, if Red Sox fans don’t make a racket while Boston is trailing, it’s clearly not affecting their team, which owns a 31-20 record at home and now leads the Yankees by nine games in the American League East.