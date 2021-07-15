Alessia Cara Drops Two New Singles Ahead Of Forthcoming Album – uDiscover Music

GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara has revealed details about her eagerly awaited upcoming third album with the release of two brand new songs, “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter,” available across all platforms via Def Jam Recordings. “Sweet Dream” debuted on BBC1’s flagship program hosted by Annie Mac.

“The theme of duality is recurring on this next album, so it made sense to release two songs to introduce both ends of the thread,” Alessia explained. “The first side being ‘Sweet Dream’ which represents the hardship & helplessness surrounding my last couple of years. It’s about insomnia and the hoops my brain jumps through at night while I’m supposed to be asleep. Never fun! Then on the flip side, there’s ‘Shapeshifter’ which is witty and sophisticated in a way that I feel represents the more mature and light-hearted parts of the album. I had to go through lots of pain to regain my footing and this song feels unwavering, despite it not being about the happiest of things.”

” data-lazy-type=”iframe” src=”″>

The “Sweet Dream” video made its global broadcast premiere on MTVLive, MTVU and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as on the Viacom Times Square billboard. The “Shapeshifter” video will premiere next Friday 7/23 on CBS This Morning, along with an exclusive interview with Alessia and CBS’ Anthony Mason.

Known for her thrilling television performances, Alessia will return to the small screen to showcase her new music. She is set to perform “Sweet Dream” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday 7/19 and then again on Live with Kelly & Ryan on Wednesday 7/21.

Alessia’s one-of-a-kind voice and powerful performance chops are in high demand as she launches the first new hits from her forthcoming project. Her previously announced version of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” is set for their upcoming deluxe Black Album box set, and she will join Metallica, Billie Eilish, Lorde, The Weeknd, BTS and many more for the September 25th Global Citizen concert.

