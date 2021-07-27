Alessia Cara Contributes Song To ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ – uDiscover Music

GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara’s original song “Feel You Now” is featured in the new Blade Runner: Black Lotus trailer. She will also have music featured in the highly-anticipated series.

Adult Swim, the leader in adult animation, revealed Friday first looks into the upcoming anime series, Blade Runner: Black Lotus and new family comedy Teenage Euthanasia, before diving deeper into fan favorites Tuca & Bertie and Rick and Morty as part of the virtual San Diego Comic-Con@Home experience. Fans are invited to watch the Tuca & Bertie panel and check out exclusive content on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel.

” data-lazy-type=”iframe” src=”″>

During the Blade Runner: Black Lotus panel, Adult Swim and Crunchyroll shared an exclusive look at the first-ever trailer and never-before-seen key art. Moderated by Jason DeMarco (co-creator of Toonami/senior vice-president and creative director for Adult Swim), viewers heard from the creative team and voice talent as they discussed the new anime series originating from the legendary Blade Runner franchise.

The new song continues an exciting run for Cara, who released new music less than two weeks ago. In addition to revealing details about her eagerly awaited upcoming third album, she also released two brand new songs, “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter,” available across all platforms via Def Jam Recordings. “Sweet Dream” debuted on BBC1’s flagship program hosted by Annie Mac.

“The theme of duality is recurring on this next album, so it made sense to release two songs to introduce both ends of the thread,” Alessia explained. “The first side being ‘Sweet Dream’ which represents the hardship & helplessness surrounding my last couple of years. It’s about insomnia and the hoops my brain jumps through at night while I’m supposed to be asleep. Never fun! Then on the flip side, there’s ‘Shapeshifter’ which is witty and sophisticated in a way that I feel represents the more mature and light-hearted parts of the album. I had to go through lots of pain to regain my footing and this song feels unwavering, despite it not being about the happiest of things.”

Buy or stream “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter.”