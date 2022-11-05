Alejandro Garnacho sets Man United record with maiden goal vs Sociedad

Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho has etched his name indellibly into the storied history books of the English heavyweights late on Thursday evening.

Erik ten Hag’s troops, of course, are currently locked in action.

In their final fixture of the Europa League’s group stage, the Red Devils have made the trip to the Estadio Anoeta, for a showdown with La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.

Already comfortably through to the competition’s knockout rounds, United headed into proceedings aware that nothing but a victory by two or more goals would see them leapfrog Sociedad to finish top of the Group E table.

And, as things stand in San Sebastian, the evening’s visitors are halfway towards precisely that.

This comes with Ten Hag and co. in possession of a one-goal lead at the interval, owing to a first-ever goal on the senior stage from teenage prodigy Alejandro Garnacho.

Slipped in behind the home side’s defence by idol Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentine attacker Garnacho made no mistake with his ensuing finish, driving on before lashing confidently into the roof of the net:

And, as alluded to above, in the process, the Red Devils academy product made history.

As per statisticians Opta, Garnacho, at 18 years and 125 days old, has tonight become Manchester United’s youngest ever non-English goalscorer in major European competition, surpassing legendary figure George Best’s previous benchmark of 18 years and 158 days of age.

18 – Alejandro Garnacho (18y 125d) has become @ManUtd’s youngest non-English goalscorer in major European competition, overtaking George Best (18y 158d against Djurgårdens IF in 1964). Moment. #RSCMUN

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 3, 2022

Revealed: Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City & Tottenham’s most likely Champions League Round of 16 opponents

Official: Timo Werner becomes latest star to miss Qatar World Cup

–