Alejandro Garnacho joins Man United cult hero Kiko Macheda in Premier League history books after last-gasp Fulham winner

Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho has, on Sunday, etched his name into the history books of the Premier League.

Open in new windowThe name of Argentine sensation Garnacho, of course, has taken its place front and centre in the headlines late this evening.

This comes after his latest heroics in Red Devils colours.

Erik ten Hag’s troops were back in action a short time ago, making the trip to Craven Cottage for a showdown with Fulham.

United headed into proceedings desperate for all three points, after slipping off the top-4 pace in England’s top-flight owing to a concerning defeat at Aston Villa last time out.

And, when all was said and done, return to winning ways is precisely what the Reds went on to do.

That man Garnacho, meanwhile, proved the star of the show.

After Dan James cancelled out Christian Eriksen’s early opener just beyond the hour mark in England’s capital, the visitors’ explosive young talent was introduced off the bench a little over 15 minutes from time.

And his impact, for the 2nd time in the space of a week, proved altogether telling.

Deep into injury time, Garnacho surged free of the Fulham backline, before picking out the far corner in clinical fashion, sparking chaotic celebrations amongst Manchester United’s fans and players alike:

And, as alluded to above, in the process, the Argentine made history.

As per statisticians Opta, at 18 years and 135 days old, Garnacho this evening became the youngest player to score a Premier League winner in the 90th minute or beyond since ex-Red Devils cult hero Federico Macheda all the way back in 2009.

18 – Aged 18 years and 135 days, Alejandro Garnacho is the youngest player to score a 90th-minute winner in the Premier League since Federico Macheda against Aston Villa, also for Manchester United, in April 2009 (17y 226d). Drama.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 13, 2022

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte reveals who he is supporting at World Cup

‘One of the most underrated players in the world’ – Dejan Kulusevski hails Tottenham teammate following Leeds win

–