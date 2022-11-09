Aldi’s £6.99 dupe of £260 Creed perfume offers shoppers a big 97% saving

We don’t know how Aldi does it but the bargain supermarket has a knack for creating fragrance bargains that smell remarkably similar to some much higher priced perfumes.

It did it with Thierry Mugler’s Angel, it did it with Escentric Molecules’ Molecule One, and now Aldi’s own-brand Lacura is back and blessing us all just before the festive season kicks off what it’s calling a “competitor” to Creed Aventus for Her, £260 here for 75ml. Creed’s luxe women’s scent might be a feature on many Christmas lists, but the high price point might make it a stretch for those of us on a budget.

However, Aldi thinks its new Lacura Her Reign EDP, £6.99, rivals the designer spritz, and will equally impress fragrance fans this festive season. This bargain scent dupe not only offers shoppers a 97% saving, but it also features some similar fruity and floral notes to Creed’s designer EDP.

Lacura Her Reign EDP is launching in a few weeks

Specifically, Aldi Her Reign boasts fruity notes of apple and lemon that pair perfectly with spicy pink pepper and amber notes. Similarly, Creed Aventus opens with notes of crisp green apple and fragrant pink pepper, and features base notes of sandalwood and amber.

If it’s a male fragrance you’re looking to shop, you’ll also be delighted to know that Aldi’s His Reign, also £6.99, is returning to shelves after selling out quickly when it initially launched back in June of this year. Aldi has also touted this as a “dupe” for Creed’s Aventus (for him), £295 here for 100ml.

If you fancy shopping Her Reign or His Reign, you’ll need to wait until 4th December when it’ll be available for pre-order online here. It’ll also be in stores from 8th December while stock lasts (never long!).

Aldi is also re-launching His Reign after it sold out in the summer

The supermarket is also due to be restocking the perfume dupes that have already impressed us and other beauty shoppers. Lacura -, Aldi’s aforementioned take on Angel will be winging its way back into stores next month, and it’s impressed OK! beauty director Lynne Hyland who has worn the original scent for years.

She says: “Angel is an absolute fragrance icon, and - really does have very similar gourmand notes. I know Angel is a bit of a Marmite scent but (like me) it hits your sweet spot, I think this version will definitely be to your taste too. It’s very impressive for the price.”

As with all Aldi fragrance special buys, expect this Angel alternative to fly off the shelves fast once it’s back.

-

