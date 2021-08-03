Alcohol linked to nearly 750,000 cancer cases in 2020, new research shows – Yahoo News

-
Reuters
Germany to offer booster against COVID-19, vaccines for children
Germany will in September start to offer a booster shot against COVID-19 to vulnerable individuals such as pensioners and people with weak immune systems, the health ministers of the country’s 16 states said in a statement on Monday. The vaccinations will be done using mRNA-vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna regardless of what was used previously, the ministers concluded after talks with Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn. They also agreed to make vaccination available to all children aged 12 to 17.
The Daily Beast
The Twisted Saga of ‘Los Muchachos,’ the Speedboat-Racing Duo Who Flooded America With Cocaine
Courtesy of NetflixNo one knows Florida’s drug scene better than documentarian Billy Corben, who over the course of three Cocaine Cowboys features—as well as Screwball, his 2019 investigation into the Biogenesis scandal that embroiled Alex Rodriguez—has recounted wild tales of narcotized South Beach insanity with intensity and good humor. The director’s latest, Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, thus returns him to familiar stomping ground. True to form, the six-part Netflix docuseries (premie
MarketWatch
A wake-up call to retirees who don’t get enough sleep
If you’re an older American, chances are you have problems sleeping. Whether it’s difficulty getting to sleep, waking up in the middle of the night or having trouble going back to sleep once you’re awake, getting enough sleep is a luxury many people don’t have. A 2015 paper cited estimates that 65%–about two out of three–of older adults report at least one sleep-related problem. They include insomnia, nocturnal urination, sleep apnea and other conditions.
Reuters
COVID SCIENCE-Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious; Lambda variant shows vaccine resistance in lab
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Among people infected by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, fully vaccinated people with “breakthrough” infections may be just as likely as unvaccinated people to spread the virus to others, new research suggests. In one Wisconsin county, after Delta became predominant, researchers analyzed viral loads on nose-and-throat swab samples obtained when patients were first diagnosed.
Axios
FDA authorizes antibody treatment to prevent COVID after exposure
The Food and Drugs Administration has authorized a COVID antibody treatment for use as a preventative measure after exposure to the coronavirus.Why it matters: Though the FDA said it should not be considered a vaccine substitute, the monoclonal antibodies can protect against severe illness by overwhelming the infection before it leaves the nose and throat, according to researchers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe FDA’s expand
WBAL – Baltimore Videos
Experts explain what’s driving Maryland’s increase of COVID-19 cases
Maryland’s COVID-19 cases continue to trend in a troubling direction. In the data reported Sunday, the state added nearly 547 new COVID-19 cases, making it the fourth consecutive day that Maryland has reported more than 500 new daily infections. Experts said the state needs to get more people vaccinated as the delta variant continues to spread.