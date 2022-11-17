Alchemy Pay Brings OnRamp and NFT Checkout to London Token2049

press release

PRESS RELEASE. Fiat-crypto payment provider, Alchemy Pay, is bringing its mainstream-friendly services to Europe’s foremost crypto conference – London Token2049. The Singapore-based company has taken its payment network infrastructure and pivoted to direct-to-customer (D2C) services, with its highly versatile and customisable NFT Checkout and On & Off Ramp Solutions.

Europe’s Premier Crypto Event

TOKEN2049 is known for its industry-leading events held annually. Founders, CEOs, and projects come together to build relationships and share developments. It showcases sectors like DeFI, Gaming, Social Fi, NFTs, Metaverse, and DAOs, and brings together more than 3,000 attendees, 100+ sponsors, and around 150 speakers.

Alchemy Pay On & Off Ramp

After years providing business-to-business (B2B) fiat-crypto gateway services, Alchemy Pay’s ramp is now serving users on crypto platforms and dApps across multiple sectors. Alchemy Pay now boasts 300+ fiat payment channels worldwide.

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay’s strength in Southeast Asia and Latin America is clear. Its support for countless regional mobile wallets has paid off in regions that are now seeing the highest adoption rates of anywhere in the world.

Access to ‘Hidden’ Emerging Markets

Alchemy Pay’s Ramp Solution supports Mastercard and Visa in 173 countries, and furthermore supports particularly high utility in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Across the world, mobile wallets are emerging as many people’s preferred payment method.

Being based in Singapore, Alchemy Pay has witnessed the explosion in popularity of APMs and ensures that users are able to purchase crypto using them. As well as Mastercard and Visa, the ramp supports crypto payments with Binance Pay (70M+ users); domestic transfers throughout emerging markets, and popular e-wallets around the world. Alchemy Pay supports e-wallets such as: GCash in the Philippines (60M users); OVO (92M users) & Dana (115M users) in Indonesia; Kakao Pay (NFT Checkout only) in Korea (36.5M users) MoMo in Vietnam (23M users); Paynow in Singapore (4.9M users); as well as EWallet in Brazil, Peru, Chile, Colombia (user figures not confirmed).

Alchemy Pay’s founding team’s experience in the traditional finance and fintech payments space has given an advantage where competitors have struggled. In recent months, it has formed partnerships with networks like, for example, Polygon, Avalanche, Algorand, and Arbitrum.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects cryptocurrency and traditional fiat currency for consumers, merchants, and developers. It provides merchants with convenient crypto acceptance and makes crypto and Web3 services highly accessible. Alchemy Pay’s on and off ramp plugin is integrated with crypto platforms and dApps to provide an easy payment gateway from fiat to crypto and vice versa. Its crypto acceptance system has touchpoints with 2+ million online and in-store merchants in over 70 countries. Alchemy Pay’s network includes 300+ fiat payment channels, including popular e-wallets in emerging markets. ACH is Alchemy Pay’s utility token on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.

Website Twitter Telegram LinkedIn Medium YouTube

This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. - is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Media

- is the premier source for everything crypto-related.

Contact the Media team on ads@- to talk about press releases, sponsored posts, podcasts and other options.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

–