alastair-stewart-taking-time-off-from-gb-news-after-breaking-hip

Alastair Stewart has broken his hip. (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Alastair Stewart has revealed he won’t be able to host his GB News show this weekend after breaking his hip.

The veteran broadcaster, 69, told fans on Twitter that he was injured when he was knocked over by a horse.

The journalist assured viewers he would return but admitted he feared it could be “a while”.

He tweeted: “I won’t be hosting #AlastairStewartAndFriends on @GBNEWS this weekend due to……. a broken hip!

“I fear it’ll be a while but I’ll be back!!!

“Thanks for kindness & support to all at @GBNEWS, the brilliant Anita @AnitaLandLtd & my extraordinary family…”.

When a fan asked what had happened, Stewart replied: “I was leading in one of the horses & she bolted, knocking me over – rather forcefully!”

He later added: “A dear friend echoes my own thoughts, perfectly, on the cause of my injury: ‘Horses can be devils, if gorgeous to look at’.”

The TV star was inundated with kind messages from fans saying they hoped he got better soon.

“I feel your pain,” said one person.

“I fell and broke my hip last year. Excruciating. Get well soon.”

“Sorry to hear that Alastair,” another fan tweeted.

“Hope you make a full and speedy recovery and that you feel better soon. You’ll be missed during your hiatus and hopefully it’s not too long before you’re well enough to return.”

Stewart left ITV News last year after more than 35 years.

The journalist was knocked over by a horse. (Ian West/PA Wire)

He then joined GB News.

