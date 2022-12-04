Alarming Cristiano Ronaldo statistic surfaces after South Korea defeat

A head-turning statistic – highlighting the recent struggles of Cristiano Ronaldo on the international front – has come to the fore online late on Friday evening.

Iconic attacker Ronaldo, of course, guided his country back into action a short time ago.

Sitting pretty atop the World Cup Group H table, Portugal went head-to-head with South Korea, hopeful of making it a perfect three wins from three.

When all was said and done at the Education City Stadium, however, it was underdogs South Korea who ultimately emerged on the right side of the scoreline.

This came as Ricardo Horta’s early opener was cancelled out by Kim Young-gwon, before Wolves star Hwang Hee-chan emerged from the bench to complete the turnaround at the death.

Whilst it is South Korea, in turn, who have taken their place front and centre in the headlines after joining their opponents this evening in the Last-16, on the flip side of things, murmurs of discontent have begun to spread amongst those of a Portugal persuasion.

This comes as the country’s talisman and leader continues to flounder on the biggest stage.

Coming into Friday’s action, Cristiano Ronaldo had come under fire for his efforts in Qatar thus far, with his haul of one goal in two appearances, whilst respectable in itself, having come amid some less than impressive all-round displays.

In turn, the surfacing of a frankly alarming statistic surrounding CR7′s recent endeavours in front of goal is no doubt only set to add to calls for the free agent frontman to be dropped to the bench next time out.

This comes after it was revealed that Ronaldo has not managed a single goal from open play across his last six international appearances.

Even more eye-opening is the fact that, across the same stretch, the former Manchester United standout has missed six ‘big chances’ to find the net:

